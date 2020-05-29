Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

IPOs

Tencent eyes Warner Music stake

Chinese internet giant eyes a $200M investment ahead of next week's IPO

Dow Jones Newswires
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is in discussions to buy a stake in Warner Music Group as part of the record company’s initial public offering, a key test for a new-issue market that has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

SALE OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP STAKE TO TENCENT CONSORTIUM CLOSED

The Chinese internet giant is discussing an investment of $200 million ahead of an IPO that is slated for next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS US LISTING FOR MUSIC ARM

Warner Music is also working to line up institutions that, along with Tencent, would serve as anchor investors contributing a total of more than $1 billion toward a fundraising goal of as much as $1.8 billion, the people said. The offering is expected to value Warner Music at $11.7 billion to $13.3 billion and is set to begin trading June 3.

That would make it the biggest IPO of 2020, according to data from Dealogic. It will also serve as an indication to other companies seeking to go public of whether it is safe to do so after the pandemic brought IPOs to a virtual standstill.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS