T-Mobile cyber breach exposed data of 2 million customers

T-Mobile on Thursday disclosed a breach that exposed the personal data of about two million customers, according to a report.

Hackers were able to gain access to customer information that included names, billing zip codes, email addresses, phone numbers and account data, the telecom company said on its website. No financial information was exposed in the breach.

T-Mobile’s cybersecurity team learned of the incident on Aug. 20 and shut down the unauthorized access. The company is in the process of notifying customers affected by the breach. A spokesperson told Vice Motherboard that roughly 3% of T-Mobile’s 77 million customers, or about two million, were impacted.

“We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access,” the company said in a message to customers. “We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you.”

T-Mobile shares were flat in trading Friday. The company did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for further comment on the breach.

T-Mobile is in the process of finalizing a $26 billion merger with Sprint. The combined entity would form the third-largest mobile carrier in the U.S.