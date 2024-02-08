Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence
Published | Updated

Swipe with confidence: Bumble dating app integrates AI to combat catfishing

Bumble's new AI-powered 'Deception Detector' helps weed out fake profiles

close
Dana Settle on Greycroft investment in Goop video

Greycroft invests in female-founded Goop, Bumble

Dana Settle on Greycroft investment in Goop

People say real love is hard to find, but Bumble is stepping up to the plate to make sure the next person whose profile you swipe right on is more real than fake.

The popular female-founded dating app announced it is integrating A.I. technology into its new "Deception Detector" to help cut out catfishing by blocking scam accounts and fake profiles.

In a post penned by Lidiane Jones and published five days ago, the Bumble CEO wrote, "Earlier this week we unveiled Deception Detector™, Bumble Inc.’s latest AI-driven tool that helps identify spam, scams, and fake profiles, aiming to take action before they ever reach our members."

"Remarkably, of those accounts identified as spam/scam profiles, our testing has found that Deception Detector™ supported blocking 95% of these accounts automatically, and within the first two months of its introduction, we saw member reports of spam, scams, and fake accounts reduced by 45%."

HOW AI IS REVOLUTIONIZING THE WORLD OF MEDICINE

Bumble dating app

Atmosphere at The Cuts "How I Get It Done" Presented By Bumble at The Premiere on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Cut / Getty Images)

According to Merriam-Webster, the dictionary defines the act of catfishing as being "a person who sets up a false personal profile on a social networking site for fraudulent or deceptive purposes."

Bumble's move to combat catfishing could be a game-changer for singles, as an alarming number of dating app users have fallen victim to this unique but pervasive style of deception.

Per digital safety platform Aura's website, "half of Americans who have used a dating app in the past five years have experienced catfishing," and the number is double that from five years ago.



The site explains that scammers operate quickly to gain your trust before phishing for information they can use to scam you. In some cases, they'll reel you in so that they can directly ask for money or gifts.

Scammers will also invent ways to avoid meeting up in person or find excuses to get out of making video calls so that they're able to conceal their true identities. 

Valentines Day flowers

With love in the air on Valentine's Day, it's important to recognize online scammers who could be creating fake profiles to ask for money or other gifts. (Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In one instance, a Florida man was conned out of nearly $500,000 after an online scammer developed a "relationship" with him and asked him to invest in cryptocurrency, according to Cybernews.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Jones' LinkedIn post noted that a whopping third of all app users are concerned about being scammed:

"With scam concerns topping the list for 33% of daters, closely followed by 32% who are worried that the person they’re talking to may not be who they say they are, we’re on a mission to ease those fears."





And the "Deception Detector" isn't Bumble's only A.I.-powered tool to help assuage users' fears.

The app previously integrated the technology into its "Private Detector," a tool that automatically recognizes and blurs potentially inappropriate images shared while messaging.

close
Lerer Hippeau Ventures managing partner Eric Hippeau gives his take on how investors should respond to the development of A.I. on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Artificial intelligence will affect every aspect of life: Eric Hippeau

Lerer Hippeau Ventures managing partner Eric Hippeau gives his take on how investors should respond to the development of A.I. on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Other ways to know if you're being catfished? Look out for profiles that appear too good to be true.

Additionally, keep an eye out for "financial distress" stories, "Cyber Guy" Kurt Knutsson wrote on Fox News Digital last year.

It's wise to get a head start on verifying the identity of the person you're talking to by requesting a video chat or meeting up in person, he explained, or perhaps googling the person's name and information and doing a reverse image search with their profile pictures to see if the pictures are stolen from another site.

So, with new technology and some vigilance of your own, perhaps the fish you may catch in the sea this Valentine's Day won't be a catfish.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott on the decision to raise the annual subscription revenue forecast on generative A.I product demand during an appearance on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Every tech CEO has AI at the ‘top of their to-do list’: Bill McDermott

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott on the decision to raise the annual subscription revenue forecast on generative A.I product demand during an appearance on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

Fox News' Kurt Knutsson contributed to this report.