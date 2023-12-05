How AI is revolutionizing the world of medicine

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing industries across the board, including the world of medicine.

Reporting live from the ICU at Northwell Westchester in Mount Kisco, New York, FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti got an inside look at how A.I. is used by doctors, revealing that the medical community is increasingly using the technology to assess patients and to treat what that patient is experiencing.

Medical equipment manufacturer, Ceribell, has created the only FDA-cleared device that uses A.I to detect silent seizures. The gadget is a headband with electrodes that uses an algorithm to determine whether a patient is having a seizure within minutes as opposed to hours with a traditional test.

Dr. Richard Stumacher, a physician at Northern Westchester Hospital, described a medical scenario where the device was used as a way to detect that a patient was not having a seizure and was able to receive the proper care as a result.

"There are these silent seizures that can happen, and it happens very frequently in the intensive care unit where someone just isn't waking up, and you're not exactly sure, but their body isn't moving like you would see in a typical seizure," he explained. "And that's why we were able to use this device. And that's how it helps this patient, just from a couple of weeks ago."

During an A.I. special on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" in 2019, the head of A.I. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology told Maria Bartiromo "I think we are going to see a world where these sorts of capabilities exist as advisors to humans. There's always a human in the loop, but it really strengthens and advances the caliber of the work we can do."

"So in medicine, I think, you're going to get much better diagnoses, much better early detection. You're going to get much better treatments that are informed by really understanding large datasets, understanding sort of what people often refer to as personalized medicine. So, what is it that you need specifically based on your makeup, and what are the drugs that would really… help you," Martin Schmidt, president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute said.