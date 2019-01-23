Search

Super Bowl commercial roundup: A look at this year's ads from major companies

By Media & AdvertisingFOXBusiness

Super Bowl LIII will feature the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, here's everything you need to know about the big game.

No Super Bowl broadcast is complete without the annual slate of commercials from the world’s biggest corporate brands.

More than 100 million viewers have tuned in to watch the Super Bowl in each of the last nine years. The massive platform allows companies such as Visa or the producer of Bud Light to promote their latest products or services to a global base of potential customers.

MORE ON THIS

Access to that many viewers doesn’t come cheap. CBS, the network hosting this year’s game, is said to be seeking between $5.1 million and $5.3 million per 30-secomd advertising slot, Variety reported earlier this month.

Advertising efforts for this year's game have already generated some controversy. Gillette's commercial tackling toxic masculinity drew mixed responses this month after its release just before the Super Bowl, while CBS reportedly rejected an ad from cannabis firm Acreage Holdings calling for the legalization of medical marijuana.

A rolling list of Super Bowl commercials from prominent brands can be viewed below.

Mr. Peanut

Colgate

 Budweiser

M&M's

 Pepsi

Bumble

 Gillette

