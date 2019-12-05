Subaru's 'Share the Love' charitable campaign to raise $170 million over 12 years

As criticism for large corporations is growing in Democratic circles, Subaru is aiming to prove big companies can do more than just make profits.

Subaru of America CEO and president Tom Doll joined FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Thursday to tell viewers about Subaru’s "Share the Love” campaign. Subaru donates $250 to a charity of the buyer’s choice when they purchase or lease a new vehicle.

Doll said the campaign started because “we felt that our customers wanted to do more for their local communities, and more for our world in general.”

He discussed seeing the idea grow since it started 12 years ago.

“We figured, ‘Let's put in this $250 per car, and let's see what happens and see how we can evolve the program over time. And every year it continues to build more and more momentum.” - Tom Doll, Subaru of America CEO and president

The event donates to four national charities: the Make a Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels, the ASPCA and the National Parks Foundation.

Doll added retailers can select a couple of local charities to offer as well.

“We actually want to give back and make our local communities – where we live and work, and where our retailers live and work – better places to live and better places to be,” Doll said.

Doll said he can’t thank Subaru’s retailers enough “for embracing it.”

