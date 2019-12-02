Couple inspired by shocking trend uses 'power of business' to give back

The holiday season is meant for giving back and serving the community. One New York City-based backpack company, State Bags, uses the power of business to donate fully-packed backpacks year-round to those in need.

State Bags CEO Scot Tatelman told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday that the inspiration came after starting a nonprofit summer camp with his wife. What they experienced was a true wake-up call.

“We started seeing a recurring theme of kids coming to camp carrying their belongings in ripped trash bags,” Tatelman said. “And this was kind of eye-opening to us.”

The realization jumpstarted State Bags’ beginnings – with a goal to bring home the “one-for-one” business model.

“For every bag we sell, we support American kids, families and communities in the ways they need it most,” Tatelman said.

State Bags hosts several bag drop rallies and donation events per year at schools and nonprofit organizations. Students and community members receive brand-new State Bag backpacks with fun surprises to stuff inside.

“For-profit companies do all types of different things, but we actually work with schools, nonprofit organizations,” Tatelman said. “We want to be a company that does way more than just give product … We have a platform. We want to do well. We want to support communities and families that really need it and we do it in a variety of ways.”

Tatelman said the holiday season is similar to back-to-school for State Bags, and the business is doing well.

“The more bags we can sell, the more we can do for the communities that we serve,” he said.

