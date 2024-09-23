Expand / Collapse search
Varney and Co
Published

Stuart Varney: Would a President Harris command more authority than 'weakened' Biden?

President Biden's foreign policy failures emboldened America's rivals, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney addressed Bidens fading authority on the world stage ahead of his U.N. address in New York City.

Stuart Varney: Would a President Harris command more authority than weakened Biden?

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney addressed Bidens fading authority on the world stage ahead of his U.N. address in New York City. 

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden and Harris' foreign policy failures as the president prepares to address world leaders at the United Nations' summit in New York. 

STUART VARNEY: This is a tough thing to say. The president's authority is fading. 

His decline is becoming more obvious. You keep hearing it. "Who is running the country?" 

BIDEN LOSES TRACK OF EVENT, YELLS ‘WHO’S NEXT?' AT PRESS CONFERENCE WITH INDIA PM

What does the rest of the world think of us now?

Joe Biden India PM Modi

Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a Cancer Moonshot event at the Quad leaders summit on September 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Biden stumbled at his meeting with foreign leaders over the weekend. 

He lost his train of thought and embarrassingly forgot to introduce India's Prime Minister Modi. 

Hours earlier, he handed over his first cabinet meeting in 11 months to the first lady. 

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER PRESIDENT THROWS TO JILL BIDEN TO SPEAK AT CABINET MEETING

Jill Biden ran the meeting, and maybe the whole country too. Shouldn't it have been Kamala Harris stepping in to prop up an ailing president? 

Yes, it should, but Harris is keeping her distance. She doesn't want to be tangled up with failure.

Tomorrow, the president addresses world leaders at the United Nations' summit in New York. 

It is probably his last major event on the world stage. It will be difficult to come out of this looking strong. 

Starting with Afghanistan, Biden's foreign policy has been a series of failures. Russia, China, North Korea and Iran have been emboldened. 

Our rivals dictate terms to us. The latest failure is the escalating fighting in the Mideast. 

HARRIS-WALZ PRESENT CONFUSING FOREIGN POLICY THAT TOUTS SUCCESS AMID A CHAOTIC REALITY

Biden and Harris allowed domestic politics to get in the way. 

Worried about the Muslim vote in Michigan, they called for a cease-fire, which would have given Hamas a victory. 

They negotiated with Iran and got nothing. 

They urged "restraint" on Israel as it fought for its very existence.

It is a weakened American president who looks out at world leaders from the U.N. podium tomorrow.

The worry is that President Harris would be no different.

