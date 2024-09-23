Stuart Varney: Would a President Harris command more authority than 'weakened' Biden?

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden and Harris' foreign policy failures as the president prepares to address world leaders at the United Nations' summit in New York.

STUART VARNEY: This is a tough thing to say. The president's authority is fading.

His decline is becoming more obvious. You keep hearing it. "Who is running the country?"

What does the rest of the world think of us now?

Biden stumbled at his meeting with foreign leaders over the weekend.

He lost his train of thought and embarrassingly forgot to introduce India's Prime Minister Modi.

Hours earlier, he handed over his first cabinet meeting in 11 months to the first lady.

Jill Biden ran the meeting, and maybe the whole country too. Shouldn't it have been Kamala Harris stepping in to prop up an ailing president?

Yes, it should, but Harris is keeping her distance. She doesn't want to be tangled up with failure.

Tomorrow, the president addresses world leaders at the United Nations' summit in New York.

It is probably his last major event on the world stage. It will be difficult to come out of this looking strong.

Starting with Afghanistan, Biden's foreign policy has been a series of failures. Russia, China, North Korea and Iran have been emboldened.

Our rivals dictate terms to us. The latest failure is the escalating fighting in the Mideast.

Biden and Harris allowed domestic politics to get in the way.

Worried about the Muslim vote in Michigan, they called for a cease-fire, which would have given Hamas a victory.

They negotiated with Iran and got nothing.

They urged "restraint" on Israel as it fought for its very existence.

It is a weakened American president who looks out at world leaders from the U.N. podium tomorrow.

The worry is that President Harris would be no different.

