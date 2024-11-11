Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: The Trump 'resistance' movement is going to have a tough time

Voters were not interested in warnings about Donald Trump 'the dictator,' Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses whether the nation will put up with another anti-Trump crusade. video

Stuart Varney: The Trump resistance movement is going to have a tough time

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses whether the nation will put up with another anti-Trump crusade.

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed the anti-Trump "resistance" campaign, arguing the nation is not going to look kindly on "distraught Democrats" trying to destroy President-elect Trump's second term.

STUART VARNEY: There will be marches. There will be angry demonstrations. Maybe tearful outbursts. 

The so-called "resistance" to Donald Trump, is getting itself together. They are going to have a tough time. 

CRUISE LINE OFFERS 4-YEAR JOURNEY FOR AMERICANS MOURNING TRUMP WIN

Despite all the warnings about Donald Trump the dictator, the enemy of democracy, voters weren’t interested. 

Trump protest

Detractors of president-elect Donald Trump protest against his policies in New York City on November 09, 2024.  (Getty Images)

Trump won every swing state. He received 3 1/2 million more votes than Kamala Harris

The country is not likely to look kindly on distraught Democrats trying to destroy Trump's second presidency.

Especially when the resistance means the absurd. 

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP'S DEPORTATION PLAN TOUTED AS A 'COST SAVINGS' OPPORTUNITY FOR AMERICANS

A CNN political commentator suggested Biden resign now so Vice President Harris could move into the Oval Office and become the first female president. 

The fact that she lost is irrelevant to Jamal Simmons. Has he no idea what people would think about that kind of trickery?

What particularly annoys the left is the defeat of abortion proposals, most notably in Florida.

close
Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses Trumps position on abortion and reacts to Bill Maher calling out CNN for its favorable coverage of Kamala Harris on Varney & Co. video

Trump never called for a national ban on abortion: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses Trumps position on abortion and reacts to Bill Maher calling out CNN for its favorable coverage of Kamala Harris on Varney & Co.

Then there's the trans in sports issue. Trump put out a damaging ad, where a narrator intoned, "Harris is for they/them. Trump is for you." 

Sure, they can mount some kind of resistance, but they've lost the issue. 85% of voters think it is unfair for biological males to compete with girls in sports.

The one area where resistance will be taken seriously is in the media. When Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, it was the media which whipped up impeachment and the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. 

TRUMP BURST THE ELITES' BUBBLE, AND THEY DON'T REALIZE IT: VARNEY

Now, trust in the media is at a new low. Why believe people you don't trust?

One last thing. It has emerged that Oprah Winfrey's production company was paid $1 million by the Harris campaign, to stage that star-studded town hall. 

close
New York Post political reporter Jon Levine reacts to Bernie Sanders claim that working-class people are leaving the Democratic Party on The Big Money Show. video

Celebrities hurt Kamala Harris in this election: Jon Levine

New York Post political reporter Jon Levine reacts to Bernie Sanders claim that working-class people are leaving the Democratic Party on The Big Money Show.

They spent six figures building a set for the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

That sounds an awful lot like paying for political support. It's hard to build "resistance" around that.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE