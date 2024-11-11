Stuart Varney: The Trump 'resistance' movement is going to have a tough time

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed the anti-Trump "resistance" campaign, arguing the nation is not going to look kindly on "distraught Democrats" trying to destroy President-elect Trump's second term.

STUART VARNEY: There will be marches. There will be angry demonstrations. Maybe tearful outbursts.

The so-called "resistance" to Donald Trump, is getting itself together. They are going to have a tough time.

CRUISE LINE OFFERS 4-YEAR JOURNEY FOR AMERICANS MOURNING TRUMP WIN

Despite all the warnings about Donald Trump the dictator, the enemy of democracy, voters weren’t interested.

Trump won every swing state. He received 3 1/2 million more votes than Kamala Harris.

The country is not likely to look kindly on distraught Democrats trying to destroy Trump's second presidency.

Especially when the resistance means the absurd.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP'S DEPORTATION PLAN TOUTED AS A 'COST SAVINGS' OPPORTUNITY FOR AMERICANS

A CNN political commentator suggested Biden resign now so Vice President Harris could move into the Oval Office and become the first female president.

The fact that she lost is irrelevant to Jamal Simmons. Has he no idea what people would think about that kind of trickery?

What particularly annoys the left is the defeat of abortion proposals, most notably in Florida.

Then there's the trans in sports issue. Trump put out a damaging ad, where a narrator intoned, "Harris is for they/them. Trump is for you."

Sure, they can mount some kind of resistance, but they've lost the issue. 85% of voters think it is unfair for biological males to compete with girls in sports.

The one area where resistance will be taken seriously is in the media. When Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, it was the media which whipped up impeachment and the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.

TRUMP BURST THE ELITES' BUBBLE, AND THEY DON'T REALIZE IT: VARNEY

Now, trust in the media is at a new low. Why believe people you don't trust?

One last thing. It has emerged that Oprah Winfrey's production company was paid $1 million by the Harris campaign, to stage that star-studded town hall.

They spent six figures building a set for the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

That sounds an awful lot like paying for political support. It's hard to build "resistance" around that.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE