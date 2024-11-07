Varney: Trump burst the elites' bubble, and they don't realize it

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that one of the factors that led to President-elect Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris is the contempt the "elites" have for the American people.

STUART VARNEY: The elites have been living in a bubble. Trump just burst it.

The trouble is the elites don't get it. They don't understand why they lost.

JEFF BEZOS PRAISES TRUMP ON ‘EXTRAORDINARY POLITICAL COMEBACK AND DECISIVE VICTORY’

I have a suggestion. Stop looking down on ordinary people. Lay off the scorn. Voters won't stand for it.

On "The View," Sunny Hostin proclaimed she was "profoundly disturbed" by the election result. She condemned "uneducated white women."

Talk about looking down on people. Do they expect "uneducated white women" to whither under this scorn and suddenly adopt the values of the elites?

Having had their masculinity dismissed as toxic and brutish, you can understand men deserting the Democrats and voting for Trump.

HARRIS SPEAKS TO AMERICANS IN WASHINGTON, DC AFTER CONCEDING ELECTION

The Harris campaign sent out Tim Walz to appeal to men. They showed him hunting, but he couldn't load his gun.

Hell hath no fury like a voter looked down on.

Just over one third of Americans have a college degree. This is the "educated" elite. They run everything, and they impose their values on everyone.

They're the ones pushing climate policies that interfere in every aspect of our lives.

They're in love with diversity, equity, and inclusion, and don't you dare disagree, or they'll call you names and throw you out of polite society.

HOLLYWOOD ELITE WHO VOWED TO LEAVE US IF TRUMP WON ARE ‘ALL TALK, NO WALK’ EXPERT SAYS

It would be funny if it wasn't so pathetic. The ladies of "The View" all dressed in black; Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough looked like they were at a funeral.

Maybe that's appropriate, because Donald Trump did indeed burst the bubble. The elites just haven't realized it yet.

