Cruise line offers 4-year journey for Americans mourning Trump win: 'Skip forward'

A cruise line recently introduced a package for ocean enthusiasts willing to set sail for four years – days after President-elect Trump won the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Villa Vie Residences announced its "Skip Forward" package on Nov. 7, one day after Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential race.

The Skip Forward package is part of the company's Tour La Vie program, which starts at around $40,000 per year.

"Residents have the flexibility to join their customized journey at any port during the continuous global adventure for up to 4 years," Villa Vie Residences said in a press release.

While the company did not explicitly mention the 2024 presidential race in its press release, Villa Vie Residences cheekily named its two-year program "Mid-Term Selection," a nod to the 2026 U.S. midterms.

The yearlong program is called "Escape from Reality," and the three-year journey is called "Everywhere but Home."

According to the company's website, the four-year package costs $159,999 per person for a double room or $255,999 for a single-occupancy cabin.

No matter which program a customer chooses, Villa Vie Residences' website says its services are all-inclusive.

"Pay once and never worry about it again," the site reads. "The moment you step on board, your journey begins. Leave behind the familiar and embrace the unknown as you navigate the world’s most iconic and inspiring locations."

"Villa Vie offers a unique one-of-a-kind way [to] see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port," Villa Vie Residences Head of Sales Anne Alms said in a statement. "Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons."

Earlier this year, the company offered an "Endless Horizons" package aimed at those seeking to combat inflation.

"One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings," Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences Kathy Villalba said in a press release at the time.

"This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea."

Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson told FOX Business the package is perfect for Americans seeking to escape, though the representative added that many of its customers are conservative-leaning as well.

"Although the campaign was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who said they’d leave the country if XYZ wins the election,"Petterson said.

"We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics."