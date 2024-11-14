Stuart Varney: Trump loyalty is paramount to the MAGA movement

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the value President-elect Trump places on loyalty to his agenda as he rounds out the Cabinet for his second term in the White House.

STUART VARNEY: There is a common thread running through all the picks for Donald Trump's administration. Loyalty to Donald Trump.

This is very different from the last Trump presidency. Back then, there was no unified vision of government.

He took in a lot of people who he thought would work well. Many didn't. There were a lot of firings. He's learned a lot.

This time around, all the picks have a track record of loyalty to Trump and the MAGA movement.

More important, loyalty to what Trump wants done. His Cabinet members have to stay in line. Trump needs this level of control because he's trying for a revolution.

That’s a strong word, but what Trump is trying to do is transformational.

Foreign policy. Economic policy. Reform of the Department of Justice, the Pentagon and education. You have to have discipline and control to get these things done.

Matt Gaetz is a surprise choice for attorney general, but Gaetz has never wavered in his support for Trump. He's always been loyal.

The same with Marco Rubio. They were rivals, but since they made peace, Rubio has been loyal.

Same with Pete Hegseth. Always loyal, and he's laid out a plan for the military that fits Trump's vision.

The House has been called for the GOP.

The new leader of the Senate, Republican John Thune, says he's on board with Trump's agenda and the Cabinet is united behind their boss.

The stage is set for real change.

