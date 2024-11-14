Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Trump loyalty is paramount to the MAGA movement

Trump needs Cabinet member to stay in line because he's trying for a 'revolution,' Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discussed the importance of loyalty to President-elect Trumps agenda as he overhauls the U.S. government.  video

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the value President-elect Trump places on loyalty to his agenda as he rounds out the Cabinet for his second term in the White House.

STUART VARNEY: There is a common thread running through all the picks for Donald Trump's administration. Loyalty to Donald Trump.

This is very different from the last Trump presidency. Back then, there was no unified vision of government.

 WHAT TRUMP'S RETURN TO THE WHITE HOUSE MEANS FOR THE FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTOR

He took in a lot of people who he thought would work well. Many didn't. There were a lot of firings. He's learned a lot.

Trump victory speech

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

This time around, all the picks have a track record of loyalty to Trump and the MAGA movement. 

More important, loyalty to what Trump wants done. His Cabinet members have to stay in line. Trump needs this level of control because he's trying for a revolution. 

That’s a strong word, but what Trump is trying to do is transformational. 

TRUMP IS DRAMATICALLY TRANSFORMING AMERICA'S GOVERNMENT: VARNEY

Foreign policy. Economic policy. Reform of the Department of Justice, the Pentagon and education. You have to have discipline and control to get these things done.

Matt Gaetz is a surprise choice for attorney general, but Gaetz has never wavered in his support for Trump. He's always been loyal.

The same with Marco Rubio. They were rivals, but since they made peace, Rubio has been loyal.

Trump picks Matt Gaetz for attorney general

Same with Pete Hegseth. Always loyal, and he's laid out a plan for the military that fits Trump's vision.

The House has been called for the GOP. 

PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP IS MOVING AT WARP SPEED TO FORM HIS ADMINISTRATION

The new leader of the Senate, Republican John Thune, says he's on board with Trump's agenda and the Cabinet is united behind their boss.

The stage is set for real change. 

