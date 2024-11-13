LARRY KUDLOW: President-elect Donald Trump is moving at warp speed to form his administration

President-elect Donald Trump is moving at warp speed to form his administration and that's the subject of the riff. Sounds like a businessman to me.

He likes to get things done as quickly as possible. He's obviously thought a lot about it ahead of time and, however shocking to the liberal media, Mr. Trump favors people who are loyal to him and his policies.

Today is a case in point. He surprised most folks by appointing Congressman Matt Gaetz as Attorney General at DOJ. That includes the FBI. Both agencies need top-to-bottom housecleaning. Do you see a pattern here? He promised to root out corruption and the bureaucracy. Voters gave him a mandate to do it and now – promises made, promises kept. Just like Trump said in his victory speech.

Here's what the lefties won't tell you about Matt Gaetz: he went to Florida State and got his law degree at William and Mary. He is a member of the Florida Bar in good standing and practiced law privately. He just won his fifth term in Congress, where he has served on the Judiciary Committee all during that time.

Yes, there were unproven ethics accusations made by the Biden Justice Department. They came to nothing. Just like all of the Biden weaponization lawfare charges aimed at President Trump and, yes, he is loyal to President Trump. So, including Senator Marco Rubio at the State Department, Tulsi Gabbard as DNI, and Congressman Gaetz at Justice – all announced today – that comes to twenty top-level appointments by the president-elect in just eight days.

Pretty amazing, don't you think? Don't forget that the very day after his landslide, Mr. Trump appointed Susie Wiles to the powerful job of White House chief of staff. Pardon the phrase, but Mrs. Wiles is a "strong and intelligent woman" and the first chief of staff in history to be a woman.

Then, in rapid fire, he filled out his entire National Security team -- including, by the way, more "strong and intelligent" women like Elise Stefanik at the UN, Kristi Noem at DHS and Tulsi Gabbard as DNI.

Plus, overnight, he named two more super-business people to lead the economic team – Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy – to the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with a brief to dismantle government bureaucracy, excess regulations, wasteful spending, and an entire restructuring of federal agencies.

It's an outside group that will recruit any number of people from the business sector – for the first thorough overhaul of our way-too-large federal government since the Peter Grace Commission of the Reagan years.

People who don't think Mr. Trump is serious about budget cutting or reducing the size and scope of the DC swamp had better think again and Musk and Vivek are going to be aggressively using Supreme Court decisions that curtail regulatory authority.

Tax cuts, deregulation, energy dominance, chopping down the government, and securing the border is nothing short of a five-star recipe for faster economic growth without inflation and, of course, the commander-in-chief needs loyal people to get it done. That’s the riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Nov. 13, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."