Stuart Varney: Trump is dramatically transforming America's government

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed how President-elect Trump is following through on his pledge to reshape the government and unify both parties in an attempt to put to rest the "ugly divisions" of the past.

STUART VARNEY: The best way to describe the administration that is taking shape is transformational.

The president-elect is quite literally transforming America's government, and he's done it remarkably quickly.

The election that changed everything was only 8 days ago. Overnight there was dramatic news.

Pete Hegseth for defense secretary. Nobody was expecting that. Our viewers know him as a Fox News anchor and frequent guest on this program.

He's a decorated veteran who has written extensively about the corrosive effect of the military's woke programs.

Here's another bombshell. Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk will run a new Department of Government Efficiency.

That would be D.O.G.E. ‘Doge,’ as in the coin, get it. Let’s not diminish the impact here. These guys want to slash the bureaucracy.

They'll make public all the wild spending that’s become a part of political life. They will tread on toes when they cut pet projects across the land.

A big change is coming at the border. Tom Homan is the border czar reporting directly to the president.

He's been fuming about the open border for years. Now he's going to close it.

A big change is coming to foreign policy. Sen. Marco Rubio takes charge. His family fled communism in Cuba. He's hard core against Iran and Hamas, and vigorously pro-Israel.

This is a rapidly moving story.

The president-elect is on his way to address House Republicans. He'll lay down the law and insist on unity.

If he can pull it off, that would be a shift from the ugly divisions of the past.

Then, about an hour from now, Donald Trump sits down with Joe Biden at the White House.

Who knows what will be said on either side, but the two will appear, probably very briefly, for a photo-op.

It will be fascinating to read that room. A president squeezed out of power, loathing his opponent, and a president-elect, triumphant, quickly assuming power.

