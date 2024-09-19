Stuart Varney: Trump has the best chance to break out, win the election

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued former President Trump's experience and energy gives him the best chance to "break out" and win the presidency after a new Fox News poll showed Harris edging Trump in a very tight race.

STUART VARNEY: The election is just weeks away and the race is a virtual dead heat.

The latest Fox News poll shows Harris leads trump 50 to 48 nationally.

Trump leads Harris 50 to 48 in battleground states. It doesn't get much closer than that.

For a clear win for either side, there has to be a break-out.

Trump has to bring in more voters by expanding his base.

He can do that by targeting specific groups and issues, like suburban women and abortion. He missed his chance to do that in the debate.

He's targeted tip earners, with no tax on tips. High taxpayers with SALT. Workers with no tax on overtime, and seniors with no tax on social security benefits.

It's vote buying, but probably effective.

Maybe he should show his likable side like last night on Gutfeld, where he was funny and engaging.

Then there's Kamala Harris. How does she break out? Here's a thought. Let us see who she really is.

She has to open up on being president. Her policies, her beliefs. That means answering serious questions, which so far she has failed to do.

It means a press conference or two. Again, something she has so far failed to do.

I can't remember a presidential election where one side goes into hiding.

Biden used the pandemic to stay in the basement. Harris has no such excuse.

My opinion. Trump has the best chance of a break-out. He's open to all questions. He knows the issues.

He's entertaining. He has experience and he has energy to spare.

Harris could break out if she gave people a better idea of why they should vote for her.

So far, she has not engaged. The suspicion is she is afraid. You don't break out if you are scared of facing voters directly and often.

