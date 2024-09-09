Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Donald Trump
Published

Trump promises to halt taxes on social security; cites 'inflation nightmare'

Trump made the promise on his Truth Social media platform

close
'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney analyzed Trump's plan to make Social Security benefits tax-free for senior citizens and his 'no tax on tips' policy. video

Stuart Varney: Trump's 'radical' tax proposals are shrewd political moves

'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney analyzed Trump's plan to make Social Security benefits tax-free for senior citizens and his 'no tax on tips' policy.

Former President Trump on Monday promised to halt taxes on social security benefits in an effort to help many senior citizens. 

On Truth Social, Trump posted a video saying inflation under the Biden administration has hurt seniors. 

"To help seniors on fixed incomes who are suffering the ravages of Comrade Kamala Harris' inflation nightmare — I'm promising NO TAX on SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS!" he wrote. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 