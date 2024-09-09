Trump promises to halt taxes on social security; cites 'inflation nightmare'
Trump made the promise on his Truth Social media platform
Former President Trump on Monday promised to halt taxes on social security benefits in an effort to help many senior citizens.
On Truth Social, Trump posted a video saying inflation under the Biden administration has hurt seniors.
"To help seniors on fixed incomes who are suffering the ravages of Comrade Kamala Harris' inflation nightmare — I'm promising NO TAX on SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS!" he wrote.
