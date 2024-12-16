Stuart Varney: President-elect Trump is on a roll

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Donald Trump's busy weekend after the president-elect met with Apple CEO Tim Cook about A.I. regulations and attended the Army-Navy game with Elon Musk and other Cabinet nominees.

Stuart Varney: The president-elect is on a roll. This weekend, he went into high gear. He's enjoying himself.

To get things started on Friday, he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook. The two have long had a friendly relationship.

APPLE'S TIM COOK LATEST TECH LEADER EXPECTED TO MEET WITH TRUMP AHEAD OF HIS SECOND TERM: REPORT

Cook wants help with A.I. regulation, China policy and those pesky Europeans who keep fining American Big Tech billions of dollars.

Cook doesn't mind bending the knee and Trump loves it. Cook stayed for dinner.

Saturday, the high point of the weekend. President-elect Trump attended the Army-Navy game and took the political power elite with him.

JD Vance, Speaker Johnson, Ron DeSantis, and Pete Hegseth. Elon Musk inevitably popped up; he practically lives with Trump.

TRUMP, SOFTBANK CEO ANNOUNCE $100B INVESTMENT TO CREATE 100,000 AMERICAN JOBS

Then Daniel Penny appeared. He's the subway hero. The crowd roared. Chants of U.S.A. broke out. The president-elect beamed.

What a contrast with Joe Biden, who is sulking and fading fast.

The weekend was not over. Trump came out in favor of privatizing the postal service. That’s dramatic.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy put out a list of things they want the Department of Government Efficiency to tackle.

The list amounts to a transformation of government, already progressing.

Daylight savings time. Get rid of it. Drones, shoot them down. There seems to be a sense of "can-do America."

ELON MUSK AND VIVEK RAMASWAMY POINT TO DOGE TARGETS

We are so used to being told what we cannot do, or what we are not allowed to do, that when someone turns up with a plan, and starts doing it, the mood of the country turns.

The media did its best to ignore the Army-Navy game and Trump's obvious appeal.

They are now on the sidelines, reduced to whining and sniping. Trump's on a roll. He shows no sign of slowing down.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE