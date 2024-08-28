Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris' rapid reinvention is an exercise in deception

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed whether voters will accept Kamala Harris rejecting her own policies after the Democrat nominee reversed her position on EV mandates and Trump's border wall project.

STUART VARNEY: We are watching something unique in American politics. The rapid reinvention of a presidential candidate.

The policies Kamala Harris supported just 5 weeks ago are gone, repudiated. We've never seen anything like this before.

You have to wonder if voters will accept it.

The latest policy repudiation concerns electric vehicles. This is important stuff.

As a senator, Harris sponsored legislation that would ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2040. We had to go all-electric.

Now, her campaign says "Vice President Harris does not support an electric vehicle mandate." That's an admission that her EV policy is failing. So, repudiate it.

Then there is the border and the wall. Harris has said, frequently, it's Trump's "vanity project" and it won't work.

The Biden-Harris team stopped working on it. The materials are rusting in the field.

Now, she supports spending $650 million to construct new barriers and shore up old ones.

Why doesn't she come right out with it and say "build the wall?" I guess that's too obvious a flip-flop.

She was for abolishing private health care, now she's not. She was anti-police. Now she's a tough on crime prosecutor.

She is repudiating the failed policies which she's been supporting for nearly four years.

If she submitted to questioning, like any normal candidate, we might find out what she actually believes now.

But all we're getting is a joint interview with Tim Walz, on Democrat-friendly CNN.

The interview will be conducted by Dana Bash, an old acquaintance of Kamala Harris.

It's really an exercise in deception. We know who the old Kamala was, and that's been repudiated, but we don't know who the new Kamala is.

The Democrats hope they can carry the deception all the way through to the election.

Will the real Kamala Harris please stand up? Probably not.

The deception is all about winning, no matter what the cost to our country.

She is not a normal candidate, and this is not a normal election.

