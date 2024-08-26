Expand / Collapse search
Kevin O'Leary warns Democrats that 'anointing' Harris was a mistake: 'Not the way to run a campaign'

'If she loses, neither party will ever do this again to themselves – anoint a winner,' O'Leary said

Democrats made a huge mistake by "anointing" Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee and the presumptive winner of this November's election, "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary told FOX Business on Monday.

The O'Leary Ventures chairman sat down with Stuart Varney to talk politics and markets where he criticized Harris for her controversial decision to avoid holding a formal interview for 36 days and counting, as well as Democrats' decision to push her to the front of the party.

"If she loses, neither party will ever do this again to themselves – anoint a winner," he said after drawing parallels to Hillary Clinton in her 2016 face-off against Trump.

Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Let me give you an analogy [with stock picking]," he continued, "I can buy an index, or I can give it to a manager [to] let him pick stocks. 85% of the time those managers can't beat the index, the S&P 500. Who are the index pickers or stock pickers in the Democratic Party? I guess it's Obama. I guess it's Nancy Pelosi. Maybe it's Clinton, Schumer. I don't know who they are, but you're letting them pick stocks for you when most managers can't beat the index, and maybe they picked a loser."

O'Leary said many from within the Democratic Party are concerned about Harris' reluctance to describe her policies, saying that reluctance heightens the risk of losing independent voters in swing states.

Kevin O’Leary speaks at event

O'Leary Venture Chairman Kevin O'Leary said Democrats made a mistake by ‘anointing’ Harris. (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Plus, some of these policies are actually crazy, and people are saying that. Even people in her own party are saying, 'Don't worry, it'll never pass Congress.' That's not the way to run a campaign," he added.

O'Leary criticized Harris' price control proposal as "Bidenomics 2.0" during an appearance on "Varney & Co." last week, insisting that more of the same Biden policies in effect now would come under a potential Harris administration.

Harris previously announced her intention to institute a "federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries" as president in an attempt to stop "big corporations" from taking advantage of consumers, a claim that has been met with intense scrutiny.

"If you go back to the ‘70s, when we tried this in the U.S., it was a disaster. Look at Venezuela today or North Korea, or the old USSR [which] tried this. It leads to black markets. It leads to a complete loss of freedom of goods and a breakdown of distribution," O'Leary remarked of the idea.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.