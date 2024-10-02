Stuart Varney: JD Vance's debate victory might swing the election

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed the vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz in New York City, arguing the Republican VP candidate looked more "confident" than Kamala Harris' running mate.

STUART VARNEY: JD Vance won last night's debate. That's my opinion, and it's the opinion of most media outlets.

The New York Times says Vance was "dominant." Walz did not show well. He lost.

The ABC anchor, Linsey Davis, compared his performance with Joe Biden's in the disastrous June 27th debate. That's not good.

So the line-up in November is Trump and Vance, forthright, confident and dynamic, versus Harris and Walz, nervous, tentative and guarded.

Vance really scored points when he got into Kamala Harris' record on the economy. That's the big issue.

It's something the Harris-Walz team want to gloss over, to cover up.

Vance delivered a one-liner, "You've made gas, groceries and housing unaffordable for American citizens."

He scored more points when he revealed the Harris-Walz abysmal border record. That's another big issue which they want to run away from.

Walz wanted to ignore the 8 million illegals who have come in the last 3 1/2 years.

Vance set everyone straight. They are here because of you, not Trump.

Then, one of the moderators tried to shut Vance down. She was fact-checking, which the moderators are not supposed to do.

In a calm voice, Vance overrode her. Nicely done.

By comparison, Walz seemed ill at ease, uncertain. He spent time looking back at the 2020 election and the events of January 6th.

He did win an admission from Vance that Republicans had to do a better job on abortion, but that's about it.

It's hard to find anyone who thinks Walz won. His supporters put his loss down to inexperience on the debate stage.

There was no mention of the port strike. Not good. President Biden refuses to stop a strike that, if it drags on, will hurt us all.

Where is the Harris-Walz team on this? We don't know. The question was not asked.

Vance won. Walz lost. Vice presidential debates don't often affect the election, but this one might.

