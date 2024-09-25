Stuart Varney: Don't be shocked if an 'October surprise' swings the election

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed the state of the 2024 election after new Fox power rankings suggest the presidential race is too close to call, and the House and Senate will end with a divided government.

STUART VARNEY: Fox power rankings released today point to a very close race that's likely to end with divided government.

That is, neither party wins control of the whole thing. The White House, the Senate, and the House.

TRUMP HAS THE BEST CHANCE TO BREAK OUT, WIN THE ELECTION: VARNEY

At the presidential level, Kamala Harris got a minor uptick after the first debate. She's up one point; Trump's down one point for a 50 to 48 Harris lead.

Maybe Trump needs a second debate? He's currently saying no, but he has agreed to dueling town halls hosted by a spanish language media company.

Trump questioned in Miami on October the 8th; Harris, in Las Vegas, October the 10th.

At this point, the presidential race is too close to call, but the Senate is shaping up to be a GOP win.

FORMER TRUMP ECONOMIST UNVEILS THE NO. 1 QUESTION VOTERS MUST ASK BEFORE PLACING BALLOTS

51 Republicans expected. 47 Democrats. 2 seats too close to call.

The key to the Senate is Montana, represented now by Democrat Jon Tester. Montana has shifted to leaning Republican and that could put the GOP in the majority.

Stunning amounts of money are being spent in Montana; $121 million so far, with another $100 million to be spent in the next few weeks.

That works out to more than $150 for each Montana voter.

As for the House, overall control is too close to call. 22 races are toss-ups. It really could go either way.

It is hard to see either party winning the White House and Congress. No clean sweep.

KAMALA HARRIS' TAX PLAN COULD COST US NEARLY 800K JOBS

The politicians won't like it, but investors will like it.

The market does best when extreme measures are blocked and the center holds.

6 weeks to go, and with things so close, don't be surprised to see an October surprise.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE