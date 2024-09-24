Former Trump economist unveils the No. 1 question voters must ask before placing ballots

A former Trump administration economist is claiming that he knows the key question that will unlock the election puzzle of which candidate has the fiscal upper hand with voters.

"The thing that Americans should ask when they go to the polls is: Do you really want four more years of what we've just lived through?" Stephen Moore, former senior economic adviser to Trump in 2016, said on "The Bottom Line" Monday.

"And I say, hell no to that," he continued. "But every voter has to decide for themselves. If you vote for Kamala Harris, you're going to get four more years of what Biden gave us."

With exactly six weeks to go until Election Day on Nov. 5 – and early voting and absentee balloting underway in a growing number of states – the economy remains the top issue on the minds of American voters as they prepare to cast their ballot in the presidential election, poll numbers show.

When it comes to which presidential candidate can better handle the economy, Donald Trump continues to have the edge, but his margins over Vice President Harris differ dramatically depending on the poll.

The former president is up 13 points over the vice president in a post-debate survey from the New York Times and Siena College, and favored by seven points in an ABC News Ipsos survey also conducted after the showdown.

But Trump's advantage over Harris on the economy stands at only five points in the Fox News poll, and just two points in the AP/NORC survey.

"Let's start with this idea that [Harris] is talking about wealth creation for Americans. Well, how are you going to create wealth if you're going to raise the capital gains tax, raise the dividend tax, raise the tax on unrealized capital gains?" Moore began to explain.

"If you tax something, you get less of it, not more of it… There's a good case to be made that this is a more radical agenda than what Joe Biden came in with, because of the $4 to $5 trillion tax increase," the economist expanded. "I think that Americans really have to consider whether she knows enough about the economy, knows enough about business."

Notably, after Harris and her running mate Tim Walz were recently criticized for little to no job experience in the private sector, their campaign released an ad citing Harris’ experience at McDonald’s contributing to her middle-class upbringing.

"She doesn't really have any business or economic experience. Neither do any of the people who are surrounding her, whereas Trump is a successful businessman," Moore said.

"[Trump] has four years of experience, and we have three and a half years of Biden-Harris experience. And people have to kind of figure out, well, which one worked better for my family? I know how I can speak for my family."

In a campaign statement two weeks ago, a Harris-Walz spokesperson said the two presidential frontrunners "have fundamentally different views of who our economy should work for. She believes it should work for working people, the middle class, and small businesses, while he believes it should work for big corporations and his billionaire buddies and donors."

