Varney and Co
Published

Stuart Varney: Did Trump's assassination attempt change the way the nation feels about him?

Donald Trump looked like a different person when he walked into the RNC, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed whether the assassination attempt of former President Trump "changed his outlook" and boosted his national appeal the same way it did for Ronald Reagan after his brush with death in 1981.

STUART VARNEY: Did the assassination attempt mellow Donald Trump

He looked like a different person when he walked into the convention on Monday.

He seemed thankful to have survived. He had come very close to death. Perhaps it changed his outlook on life. 

Donald Trump Republican National Convention

Rep. Byron Donalds, former President Donald Trump, and Sen. JD Vance at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024.

A more positive outlook. Less angry. More forward-looking. A close brush with death can change the way you see your life going forward. 

In March 1981, two months after taking office, Ronald Reagan was shot outside the Washington Hilton. 

One bullet punctured his lung, inches from his heart. He was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed to the hospital. 

He chose to walk into the emergency room. It was a display of courage. 

In the operating theater, he complained jokingly, that the doctors had ruined his $1,000 custom-made suit. 

When First Lady Nancy Reagan arrived, he said, "Honey, I forgot to duck." 

Ronald and Nancy Reagan dancing

President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan  (Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/Getty Images / Getty Images)

His humor went down well with a worried nation. The polls showed his approval rating went straight up. 

Reagan believed that God had spared his life so that he could go on to fulfill a greater purpose.

Could that be Trump four decades later? He has said he was surprised at his survival. 

He was clearly grateful for the heartfelt reception he received at the convention, and he is rewriting his acceptance speech to stress national unity. 

He's looking forward. He survived. He's positive.

The assassination attempt changed Ronald Reagan, and it changed the way the country felt about him. 

Something similar seems to be happening now with Donald J. Trump.

