Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Democrats face the 'monumental task' of transforming Kamala Harris

Democratic Party is running a political experiment with the presidency at stake, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues the Democratic Party is conducting a political experiment with the presidency at stake. video

Stuart Varney: Democrats face the monumental task of transforming Kamala Harris

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues the Democratic Party is conducting a political experiment with the presidency at stake.

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Democrats face the "complicated" task of turning Kamala Harris into a winner while her campaign attempts to change voters' perception of their candidate.

STUART VARNEY: Three weeks ago the political world looked very different. 

Biden was still the Democratic candidate for president. Donald Trump was rising in the polls. 

TRUMP SAYS CHINA WANTS ‘ANYBODY BUT ME’ IN WHITE HOUSE: ‘I WAS KICKING CHINA’S A--'

Kamala Harris' polling was terrible, even less popular than Biden.  

trump rally in florida

Former President Trump holds a rally in Florida.  (Reuters / Reuters)

Then things changed. Biden was pushed out of the race after a disastrous debate performance. 

Donald Trump barely dodged an assassin’s bullet, and Kamala Harris, in a backroom deal, moved up to the top of the ticket.

Now, Democrats face a monumental task. They have to turn their candidate into a winner while keeping that candidate quiet.

FLASHBACK: KAMALA HARRIS RESPONDS TO HOW SHE'D HANDLE INFLATION

This is a job for the backroom boys. Transformation is required. 

Somehow or other they have to convince voters that maybe Kamala didn't really embrace a fracking ban, or socialized medicine or electric school buses. 

It's even more complicated now because the Harris campaign has to deal with a likely recession, right before the election. 

close
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell reacts to Trump clashing with an ABC News reporter at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Varney & Co. video

Kamala Harris cannot delete her history: Gianno Caldwell

Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell reacts to Trump clashing with an ABC News reporter at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Varney & Co.

What on earth are they going to do? 

The Democratic machine has already tried denial. No, she didn't really want to ban fracking, and no, she was not the border czar.

Most of the media will play along because they hate Trump above all else, but transforming Kamala into a winner requires the most tightly managed campaign in history. 

KAMALA HARRIS' POLICY REVERSALS WON'T GO UNNOTICED BY VOTERS: VARNEY

She must be kept away from pesky reporters and, above all, she must not be allowed to speak unless there's a pre-approved script loaded into her ever-present teleprompter.

Tonight, after revealing her vice presidential pick, she sets off on a seven-state tour. She will be totally scripted. 

There would always be distance between her and anyone likely to ask a question. 

Joe Biden Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. (Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This is a political experiment with the presidency at stake. Can they pull it off? Voters deserve more. 

You can put Kamala in the top spot in a closed-door backroom deal, but you can't make her president if you don't let the real Kamala Harris stand up and tell us what she's all about.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE  