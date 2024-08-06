Stuart Varney: Democrats face the 'monumental task' of transforming Kamala Harris

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Democrats face the "complicated" task of turning Kamala Harris into a winner while her campaign attempts to change voters' perception of their candidate.

STUART VARNEY: Three weeks ago the political world looked very different.

Biden was still the Democratic candidate for president. Donald Trump was rising in the polls.

Kamala Harris' polling was terrible, even less popular than Biden.

Then things changed. Biden was pushed out of the race after a disastrous debate performance.

Donald Trump barely dodged an assassin’s bullet, and Kamala Harris, in a backroom deal, moved up to the top of the ticket.

Now, Democrats face a monumental task. They have to turn their candidate into a winner while keeping that candidate quiet.

This is a job for the backroom boys. Transformation is required.

Somehow or other they have to convince voters that maybe Kamala didn't really embrace a fracking ban, or socialized medicine or electric school buses.

It's even more complicated now because the Harris campaign has to deal with a likely recession, right before the election.

What on earth are they going to do?

The Democratic machine has already tried denial. No, she didn't really want to ban fracking, and no, she was not the border czar.

Most of the media will play along because they hate Trump above all else, but transforming Kamala into a winner requires the most tightly managed campaign in history.

She must be kept away from pesky reporters and, above all, she must not be allowed to speak unless there's a pre-approved script loaded into her ever-present teleprompter.

Tonight, after revealing her vice presidential pick, she sets off on a seven-state tour. She will be totally scripted.

There would always be distance between her and anyone likely to ask a question.

This is a political experiment with the presidency at stake. Can they pull it off? Voters deserve more.

You can put Kamala in the top spot in a closed-door backroom deal, but you can't make her president if you don't let the real Kamala Harris stand up and tell us what she's all about.

