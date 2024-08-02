Trump says China wants 'anybody but me' in the White House: 'I was kicking China's a--'

Former President Trump said one of America’s biggest adversaries wants to keep him out of the White House because of his tough foreign policy record.

"China doesn’t want me to win, obviously, because I was kicking China’s a--," the 2024 hopeful told "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"They don’t want me. They want to continue to rip off America and with me, they can’t rip."

During his sitdown with Maria Bartiromo in Bedminster, N.J., Trump discussed the impact of his previous policies on China and why the country would prefer a Kamala Harris presidency, calling the country's determination to undermine the U.S. "nerve-wracking."

"I took hundreds of billions of dollars out of China. I took contracts away from China. I took the phone system away from China going to Italy and to other countries," the former president continued.

"China wants her [Harris] so badly. They wanted Joe Biden, too. They wanted anyone but me."

Earlier this year, the Trump campaign rolled out his "America First" trade policy. The proposal would "completely eliminate" the United States’ dependence on China by eliminating China’s most favored nation trade status, adopt a four-year plan to phase out all Chinese imports of essential goods, and ban federal contracts for any company that outsources to China.



"China is not doing well right now because of me," Trump said.

The former president went on to explain that President Biden "cannot get rid" of the tariffs he put on China because they "take in so much money."



"I’m the one that did that. And one thing, before me, there was no other president that took $0.10 out of China," he explained.

Trump suggested that the hardline approach to the adversary would not be embraced by a Harris presidency and that China wants the vice president to win in November because she doesn’t "understand" them.



"If you look back five weeks ago before this whole thing happened, where, you know, it's a coup of Joe Biden and all of a sudden the media says, well, we're stuck with this, and now we're going to make her [Kamala Harris] smart," he said.

"These are people that are very pro-China. These are people that are pro-other countries. These are people that look at a world view, and they think the United States is going to be a dumping ground for the rest of the world. These are people that are not good for our country," he stressed.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report