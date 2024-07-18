Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: The Democrat Party, donors and the media have all turned on Biden

Democrats will revolt if Kamala Harris is dropped from the 2024 ticket, Varney says



Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Democrats will still have a political mess on their hands if Biden steps down.

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Democrat leadership could move fast to replace an "ailing" President Biden after his COVID diagnosis as a resurgent Donald Trump unifies Republicans at the RNC.

STUART VARNEY: Things are moving fast. 

Twenty-four hours ago, it seemed the move to take the president off the ticket had stalled. Wrong.

The way things are going, Biden might be gone in a week.

BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID, WILL SELF-ISOLATE IN DELAWARE, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

A few days ago, Biden said he might step aside if he was told he had a medical condition. 

Well, he does have a medical condition. He's got COVID. 

Maybe that’s why he had so much trouble climbing the stairs to Air Force One.

So he will be in isolation, out of action for several days. He's 81, and we don't know how well he can recover.

DNC DELEGATES ACTIVELY DISCUSSING BIDEN STEPPING DOWN IN LEAKED PRIVATE CHATS: REPORTS

Meanwhile, the Democrats' top leadership is moving quickly to get him out.

Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Biden he can't beat Trump, and he would ruin the Democrats' chances of winning back the House.

Senator Leader Schumer and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries have told him the same thing. 

California Democrat Adam Schiff says the Democrats will lose in a landslide with Biden on the ticket. 

Perhaps worse, the king of the mega-donors, Jeffrey Katzenberg, says the money has dried up.

In short, the party, the donors and the media, have all turned against him, and now he's in isolation with COVID. 

BIDEN'S REFUSAL TO STEP ASIDE COULD HAVE ECONOMIC IMPACTS, EXPERT WARNS

That’s a pretty good reason for him to call it quits, but even if he does leave, the Democrats still have a political mess on their hands. 

What to do with Vice President Harris?

Only she can take the hundreds of millions of dollars in the Biden-Harris campaign treasure trove. 

Move her aside and the money disappears, and a large chunk of the Democratic Party would be in open revolt if a Black woman were dropped.

If she does go to the top of the ticket, it’s very hard to see her beating Trump

What a situation. A resurgent Trump survives an assassin's bullet. 

TRUMP COULD PICK JAMIE DIMON FOR TREASURE SECRETARY

An ailing president, isolated with COVID while his desperate party maneuvers to get him out as soon as possible. 

He may be gone in a week.

