Stuart Varney: Biden's 'threat to democracy' strategy isn't working as planned

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney previewed Thursday's CNN Presidential Debate, arguing President Biden's politicized attacks on Trump undermine his 'threat to democracy' refrain.

STUART VARNEY: The Biden campaign has one overriding theme. Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.

That theme will be prominent tonight. We are told that Biden will try to rile Trump up by saying he tried to overturn the 2020 election results. 

BIDEN, TRUMP FACE OFF AT CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WHICH MAY ‘CHANGE THE NARRATIVE IN A MASSIVE WAY’

He encouraged the mob on January 6th. He's a convicted felon. He says he will be a "dictator" on day one.

trump rally in florida

Former President Trump holds a rally in Florida.  (Reuters / Reuters)

Well, when things are going wrong with the border, inflation, crime, foreign wars and just about everything else, why not dig up the past and claim Trump is out to destroy democracy? 

It's the one issue where they really feel they have traction.

Unfortunately, there’s bad news for the Biden campaign. The strategy is not working.

CNN'S PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE COULD DECIDE THE ELECTION: VARNEY

In a Washington Post poll of 6 swing states, 44% trust Trump to handle threats to democracy, 33% trust Biden.

He's underwater on his signature issue. Why? Because Biden has undermined his own argument. 

Attacking your opponent, using trumped-up politicized lawsuits is an attack on democracy. 

We look like a banana republic, not a constitutional republic. "Lawfare" is not a tactic that sharpens democracy. It undermines it.

And Biden's open border? We've already seen efforts to get non-citizens to vote, and there's clearly an effort to boost the numbers from the next census to add congressional seats to blue, Democrat states. 

Hardly the democratic way to do things. So what about tonight? The audience could reach 100 million or more.

TRUMP, BIDEN CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE EXPECTED TO BE MOST WAGARED-ON IN HISTORY

A Fox poll shows more than half believe the face-off is extremely or very important, and the performance of the candidates will make a difference.

A Quinnipiac poll showed 16% are open to changing their vote. Biden has a big decision to make. 

With Trump holding a small lead in most polls, how does he get people to switch to him when he's underwater on the issues, and his attack on Trump as threatening democracy isn't working as planned?

Big night tonight. I say it's Trump's to lose.

