Stuart Varney: Biden's 'garbage' insult aligns with Kamala Harris' closing argument

Harris' 'message of hope' descended into fearmongering and Trump hatred, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to President Biden's "garbage" comment while talking about Trump supporters, arguing the crass remark works with Vice President Harris' demonization of her political opponent.

STUART VARNEY: On September 9th 2016, right before the election, Hillary Clinton made her "basket of deplorable" speech.

She said half of Trump's supporters were "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, islamophobic."

KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN SILENT AFTER BIDEN'S ‘GARBAGE’ GAFFE REFERRING TO TRUMP SUPPORTERS

It was an insult aimed squarely at Trump voters.

Joe Biden Concord, New Hampshire

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Headquarters, in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz (Reuters)

President Biden had just made his own "deplorables" speech. He called Trump supporters "garbage." 

That was the word used by one speaker at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally to describe Puerto Rico. 

Biden said, "the only garbage I see floating around is Trump supporters."

BIDEN IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO THE HARRIS CAMPAIGN: VARNEY

The White House tried to walk it back, but it was too late. Biden's hatred of Trump clouds his judgment, but his comment fits right in with Kamala Harris' closing argument. 

She told her audience last night that Trump is a "petty tyrant," "unstable," "obsessed with revenge," a "dictator."

Days before the election, that’s where Harris' campaign has landed. Demonize your opponent. Not how good I will be. No, it’s how bad he is.

The thing is, we don't know what she brings to the table. We don't know if she will be different from Biden. 

Famously, when asked if she would do anything different, she said, "there is not a thing that comes to mind." 

She's locked in to all the failures of the last four years.

HARRIS RESPONDS TO WHY MORE AMERICANS TRUST TRUMP ON THE ECONOMY

She had a chance to open up. She was invited onto the Joe Rogan podcast. 

She could have told her story like Trump did last week, but she put unacceptable conditions on the interview. It's not going to happen. 

We don't know who she really is, but we do know that what was supposed to be a message of hope, has descended into fearmongering and Trump hatred.

By the way, after Hillary's "deplorable" speech, she lost to Donald Trump. You really shouldn't insult half the country.  

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE