Stuart Varney: Biden is an embarrassment to the Harris campaign

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to President Joe Biden calling for Trump to be "locked up" 14 days before the presidential election, arguing the remark is another mistake the "exhausted" Harris campaign has to clean up.

STUART VARNEY: No wonder Kamala Harris doesn't campaign with Joe Biden.

It’s hard to say this, but the president has become an embarrassment. He's a loose cannon.

INSIDERS DERIDE BIDEN CALLING TO ‘POLITICALLY’ LOCK TRUMP UP: ‘NO CLEAN UP THAT IS POSSIBLE’

In Concord, New Hampshire, referring to Trump, he said "lock him up."

OK, he tried to correct himself, saying "politically" lock him up, but the damage was done.

He had admitted his administration had employed "lawfare," the courts, to win at politics. This is what the president himself said:

JOE BIDEN: "I know this sounds bizarre. It sounds like if I said this five years ago you'd lock me up. We got to lock him up. Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That's what we have to do."

FCC COMMISSIONER URGES CBS TO RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPT FROM HARRIS' ‘60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW

That’s not going to help Harris. She was part of the team that went to court to try to get Trump indicted and sent to prison before the election.

It was a disgraceful manipulation of the legal system to beat a political opponent, and it has failed.

Trump's support went up with every indictment. Just look what the Harris campaign has become.

Angry, negative, full-on hate Trump. He's dangerous. He's unstable. He's not fit to serve. What a descent into irrelevance.

She still can’t answer questions. She won't stake out her position. She barely appears anywhere.

Tuesday, she took the day off to prep for two interviews which turned out to be duds.

HARRIS' DEMONIZATION OF TRUMP IS NOT WORKING, AND HER CAMPAIGN KNOWS IT: VARNEY

What a comparison with Trump, who is clearly comfortable at McDonald’s, at a Bronx barbershop.

Comforting victims in North Carolina, appearing for hours on podcasts. On Friday, he'll sit down with the podcast king Joe Rogan.

No wonder the Harris campaign is said to be exhausted.

They have to mop up the president's mistakes, and somehow, get a poor candidate through the next 13 days.

