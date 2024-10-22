Stuart Varney: Harris' demonization of Trump is not working, and her campaign knows it

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed the sharp contrast between the Trump and Harris campaigns, arguing the former president has stayed positive, while VP Harris attacked her opponent, casting him as "unstable and unfit."

STUART VARNEY: What shocks me about the late stages of this election, is the sharp contrast in campaign styles.

It’s not the contrast we were expecting.

Trump is revealing his personal, likable, man of the people's side. Harris is going full-on demonization.

Start with Trump. Many of our viewers may not be familiar with "The Undertaker." He's a retired professional wrestler who runs the "Six Feet Under" podcast.

Always searching for new voters, Trump appeared with "The Undertaker" whose real name is Mark Calaway.

It was a rapid-fire exchange, where Trump engaged the host and the audience.

Without knowing much about wrestling, the conversation was real and entertaining. Have you ever heard an engaging conversation involving Kamala Harris?

In North Carolina, checking out the hurricane damage, Trump was asked if everyone would be able to vote. He said it didn't matter, what counted now was people's survival.

He addressed a meeting of faith leaders in Charlotte and focused on religious liberty. He was there, meeting, greeting and empathizing with victims.

At McDonald's, he famously put on an apron, made the fries and worked the drive-through line.

There he was actually enjoying the company of ordinary people. Harris has not shown that talent.

Let’s not forget Trump's appearance at a barbershop in the Bronx. That's deep blue country, but Trump drew a huge and enthusiastic crowd.

When he talked with customers, you could tell he was engaged directly on the issues they wanted to hear about.

Harris has been unable to do any of this. Instead of Trump's positive personal style, the vice president seems intent only on demonizing her opponent.

She has held a series of staged interviews with Liz Cheney, a leading Trump critic.

Instead of saying what a Harris administration would be like, she attacked Trump as "unstable and unfit" to lead the country.

It’s not working, and her campaign knows it. She has no campaign events scheduled for today. Maybe they are re-thinking their whole campaign.

A bit late for that, and besides, where do they go? They've tried the hope and change thing. They've tried the joy thing, and they've gone to the dark side with demonization.

Watch out for a last minute, desperate Hail Mary, an October Surprise.

Trump is going back to North Carolina to empathize with hurricane victims. Before that, he sits down with Hispanics in Miami, chipping away at Harris' core constituents.

Two very different campaigns.

