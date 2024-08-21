Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Bernie Sanders wants to turn Kamala Harris toward socialism

Bernie Sanders' DNC speech sounded like a throwback to the past, Varney argues

Stuart Varney: Bernie Sanders wants to turn Kamala Harris towards socialism

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Bernie Sanders' speech at the Democratic National Convention where the socialist Vermont senator preached about a "far-left" future for America.

STUART VARNEY: It sounded like a throwback to the past. 

In fact, it was a projection of the future, at least the future that Bernie Sanders wants to see.

DEM SOCIALIST SENATOR RALLIES BEHIND HARRIS' PRICE-FIXING PLAN: ‘IMPORTANT STEP FORWARD’

The socialist senator from Vermont had a big impact on the convention last night. 

Bernie Sanders DNC Chicago

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. 

He wants a Harris administration to go full tilt socialism. 

He calls himself a Democratic Socialist, but it’s really the same thing. All government, all the time.

He believes it is the government that can truly help working people, and he pointed to the COVID relief programs of the Biden era. 

BERNIE SANDERS MOVES TO REDUCE WORK HOURS FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANS

Does he remember that all that spending set off inflation which really hurt working people?

He made a series of big policy demands for the future. He wants public funding for elections. 

That, he thinks, will get big money out of the vote. 

Americans would be horrified by Harris' positions if they knew what they were: Brent Bozell

In fact, he would substitute taxpayer money for private money. What’s so good about that?

He wants health care as a human right. I guess that means fully socialized medicine. 

Has he seen what’s happened to Britain’s socialized medical system, known as the national health? It’s reeling. It is unaffordable.

7 REASONS TO FEAR KAMALA HARRIS' RADICAL ‘MEDICARE-FOR-ALL’ SCHEMES

He wants to cut prescription drug prices in half. He says the minimum wage must be a "living wage." 

Has he seen what California’s $20 per hour minimum wage for fast food workers has done to the fast food industry? 

Jobs are shrinking. The robots are taking over. There’s a long list of industries which he wants to reign in and control.

Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris platform reads like the socialist playbook for Bernie Sanders

He says he will take on Big Oil, Big Ag, Big Tech, and all those corporate monopolists who are ruining our society.

He was preaching to the far-left, which has quite a presence at this convention.

I wonder what moderates think? Is this really what Middle America wants? All the government, all the time.

ONLY TRUMP CAN STOP KAMALA HARRIS' ‘ERA OF SOCIALISM’: VARNEY

Democrats elected Joe Biden. They thought he was a moderate. Then Bernie Sanders got hold of him and turned him to the left. 

Sanders wants to do the same thing with a Harris administration. 

Watch out moderates, Bernie Sanders is not going away.

