Stuart Varney: Only Trump can stop Kamala Harris' 'era of socialism'

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued the Democratic National Convention marks the end of President Joe Biden's political career and the beginning of Kamala Harris'new "era of socialism."

STUART VARNEY: Tonight, Joe Biden says goodbye.

He was removed from the campaign because the senior people in the Democratic Party knew he could not win.

BIDEN TO OPEN DNC WITH SENDOFF SPEECH AFTER FORCED EXIT

It was a coup. He can’t be happy.

Jill Biden will also say goodbye. Reportedly, she’s not happy with the Obama's and there are many in the party who are not happy with her.

She would not allow the truth about the president's cognitive decline to get out. She precipitated a crisis.

When the speeches are over, the president and the first lady will take Air Force One to California for a week-long vacation. Their position at the top of the party is no more.

FORMER WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIST WARNS HARRIS' AGENDA COULD 'SHUT DOWN' THE ENTIRE US ECONOMY

So now, get used to a new look for the Democrats. The party is lurching to the left.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will take American politics to a place we have not been in before.

Sen. Warren, Sen. Sanders, AOC, what's left of the "Squad" and, of course, vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, leftists all, they approve.

Price controls. Rent controls. Vast handouts to targeted groups. Enormous green energy funding. Tax hikes on the rich and on business. This is tax and spend on steroids.

In the first blush of approval for the new candidate, the money poured in.

Harris raised $200 million in the first week of her candidacy.

HARRIS' ECONOMIC PLAN WOULD ADD OVER $1.7T TO NATIONAL DEBT: CRFB

Democrats are eager to fund this largely unknown candidate.

Why not if it helps to beat the hated Donald Trump?

So what if you introduce an era of socialism, so long as Trump is gone.

Tonight we’ll see the end of the old party and the beginning of a new left-leaning experiment.

At this point, the truth is, only Trump can stop it.

