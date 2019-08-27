Fmr. Apple CEO Steve Jobs' 'Toy Story' poster hits auction

The former Apple CEO Steve Jobs signed a rare Pixar, "Toy Story" poster, and you can snap it up when it hits the auction block on Thursday, August 29th. But get your wallet ready.

"Toy Story," the first computer-animated movie starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, grossed $373 million worldwide thanks to Jobs, the pioneer, creator and champion of Pixar pictures which was later bought by Disney. The rare autographed poster stars Hanks' and Allen’s characters, Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 134.49 -0.12 -0.09% AAPL APPLE INC. 204.16 -2.33 -1.13%

“There has been a lot of hits on our website and a lot of interest in this incredibly rare piece,” shares Michael Kirk, auction manager handling the sale at Nate D. Sanders Auction House exclusively to FOX Business. “Steve Jobs did not sign a lot of pieces, so this poster is an incredibly rare and pristine piece. It comes to us from a consigner and we are not allowed to say from whom. Jobs famously did not like to sign his autograph which makes this piece very rare and special. Nothing like this has ever been on the market. His is so rare, it is like the Holy Grail of signatures for autograph seekers.”

"Toy Story" earned three Academy Award nominations and set box office records thanks to Jobs' hard work and visionary ideas. The poster celebrating the man behind the movie measures 24'' x 36'' and is signed in black fiber-tip marker.

The lucky Jobs fan who wins the auction will also receive a letter of authenticity to validate the legitimacy of the poster. The collector's item is not expected to be cheap as bidding is expected to start at $25,000 for this unique piece of art with crossover appeal to Apple fans, Disney enthusiasts as well as lovers of Steve Jobs or Pixar all of whom can bid online or by phone until Thursday at 5pm PST. "We are not sure what the closing price will be, it only takes two interested bidders to really drive the price up," explains Kirk.

This summer "Toy Story 4," the film franchises 4th edition of the beloved series, brought in a whopping $426 million, according to Box Office Mojo, bringing the total box office revenue for the entire series to $1.3 billion dollars.