Steve Hilton: Australia now a ‘fascist state’ as strict coronavirus restrictions remain

Australia may have successfully ousted coronavirus with draconian lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic but continuing strict measures has turned the island nation into something it’s not, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton suggested on "Kennedy."

"You’ve got these leaders of the different parts of the country… imposing these unbelievable authoritarian tactics and it’s really sad because we see it and we think – that is actually a fascist state now," he said. "It really is."

Hilton explained that most Australians seem to agree with the intense and seemingly endless lockdown since it’s now become the norm.

"They think they can keep it up forever so it’s now kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy," he said. "They feel they have to keep going with it even though it’s impossible."

The host mentioned jokes about Australia reverting back to its prison-colony roots which he described as "really, really frightening." Hilton warned that if the Australian people don’t continue to protest against strict tactics, other governments will start to get the same idea.

"It does give other governments around the world and other people in power the sense that – you know what? We can get away with this stuff too."

Australians throughout different regions of the country have faced the fury of law enforcement for disobeying COVID guidelines like masking outdoors, resulting in pepper sprayings and arrests. Other regions such as Perth have been completely sealed off to the rest of the country and the world while COVID numbers remain at nearly zero.

But it’s no secret that extreme lockdowns are not working in warding off the pandemic completely, Hilton agreed, and the only method to getting over the virus is to live with it.

"In the end, whichever strategy you followed, you’re going to end up with roughly the same incident of this," he said.