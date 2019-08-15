Spotify, music streamers fight rate hike & want Copyright Board to sing a new tune

Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music and Google Play are all fighting to keep streaming music affordable for jam-happy subscribers.

Continue Reading Below

The digital streaming servers have filed appeals after the Copyright Royalty Board ruled to increase rates charged to the servers for streaming your favorite music.

The board, which is in charge of protecting the rights of your favorite artists like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Justin Bieber, was preparing to hike rates by as much as 44% by 2023 prompting the companies to file their appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals late Wednesday, Aug. 14th, according to reporting by Billboard.com.

What was more frustrating to the music streaming companies was the way the CRB made their decision with what the streamers say were numerous legal errors and disregard for protocol.

Pandora, Spotify and the others took action because they felt the rate hike was not justified nor was any explanation given therefore preventing them from challenging the increase in costs which would eventually be passed along to the listeners.

Advertisement

Making things even worse was the decision by the CRB to install the rate hike retroactively, dating back to the beginning of 2018 which the streamers argued was invalid in their appeal claiming the CRB has no authority to make such action.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

David Israelite, CEO of the National Music Publishers Association, whose job it is to advocate for the rights of musicians and artists, warned against this appeal according to the reporting by Billboard.

Many songwriters and musicians felt the initial ruling was a big win because it would put more money in their pockets while gouging the streaming companies and ultimately the consumers.