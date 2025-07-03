Sin City shines brightest for Fourth of July celebrations while liberal strongholds fall flat

America’s biggest holiday of the summer has finally arrived – and as citizens get ready to celebrate across the country, one recent report is ranking the best and worst places to do just that.

In an effort to help Americans find the best and most affordable places to go all out for the star-spangled occasion, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance fun and cost when discovering the top and bottom destinations this July 4th, 2025.

"The 4th of July is one of the most beloved holidays in America, allowing many of us to not only celebrate our independence but also get a day off of work and gather together with family and friends," WalletHub analyst Chris Lupo said in the press release.

"The best cities for the holiday help you make the most of your day," he continued, "with affordable food options, good weather, fun recreation choices and long, spectacular fireworks shows."

WalletHub’s dataset ultimately analyzed five key metrics ranging from duration of fireworks shows to weather forecasts, from affordability to attractions, and from activities to safety and accessibility.

Top 5 cities for Fourth of July celebrations

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

WalletHub awarded the No. 1 spot to Las Vegas, where fireworks light up the sky for about 15 minutes and residents have the ability to purchase and light their own.

Vegas is also great for food options, the report notes, as one of the best cities for affordable restaurants with at least 4.5 stars. Safety gets touted as well, as the city has one of the lowest shares of fatal crashes due to intoxicated driving.

2. New York, New York

You want to be a part of it – New York City is second-best for July 4th as it leads the country in terms of affordable eats. The Big Apple’s fireworks show lasts 25 minutes, but residents may not purchase their own.

WalletHub points out that what sets New York apart includes its high-quality parks, entertainment and recreational facilities that tourists can enjoy even after Independence Day.

3. Los Angeles, California

Preparing for your Fourth of July bash is apparently easiest in L.A., where WalletHub says the city has the second-most party supply stores per capita. Angelenos also search Google for terms related to "July 4th" more than people in most other cities in the U.S.

L.A. is preparing to have the sun shining with unlikely chances of precipitation, and its walkability ranks high in comparison to other areas.

4. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis gets most of its points from the affordability category, followed by the ample amount of attractions and activities it has to offer.

Its weather ranking category came in at No. 39 out of 100, as the city is expecting mostly sun in 90-degree temperatures with a heat advisory.

5. St. Paul, Minnesota

Just a few miles east of Minneapolis, neighboring St. Paul also makes for a fun Fourth of July trip for similar reasons as its No. 4 competitor. St. Paul ranks high for its safety, accessibility and affordability, and is also likely to see similar sunny weather conditions.

Worst 5 cities for Fourth of July celebrations

1. Newark, New Jersey

Newark found itself at the bottom of the "celebrations" category, ranking low in affordability and activities indices.

The only area where Newark scored highly is when it comes to safety and accessibility.

2. Aurora, Colorado

On the flip side, Aurora ranks near the very bottom for its safety and accessibility around July 4th celebrations. Its attractions and activities score was also lackluster, and, unfortunately, did not rank highly on any metrics.

3. Laredo, Texas

Laredo also scored more unimpressive numbers across the board, being ranked the worst for attractions, weather, affordability and safety, in that order.

4. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland ranked poorly in their overall celebrations, followed by safety and accessibility. However, the city’s affordability and number of activities did rank in the top 50% of places studied.

5. Jersey City, New Jersey

Not far from one of its top-ranking competitors, Jersey City saw overall poor scores for their Fourth of July celebrations, too. Affordability points fell at the very bottom of the bunch at No. 100, while it was the No. 1 winner for safety and accessibility.