Amazon Prime members score major gasoline savings for July 4th road trips

Amazon Prime members can save money fueling up their cars over the Fourth of July holiday weekend as part of an early deal ahead of Prime Day.

Prime members can get $1 off the cost of each gallon of gas for up to 35 gallons during one stop at participating BP, Amoco or ampm gas stations between July 3 and July 6, according to Amazon.

Amazon’s website said the early Prime Day gas deal is "available to all Prime members who have their Amazon account with an active Prime membership linked to an earnify account" in the U.S.

It provides them with an additional 90-cent discount on gas during the holiday weekend, on top of the 10-cent savings that Amazon already offers Prime members through a fuel savings benefit that the e-commerce giant added to the membership in the fall of last year.

SUMMER GAS PRICES HIT LOWEST LEVEL IN 4 YEARS DESPITE MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS

Prime members can take advantage of the gas discount at over 7,500 BP, Amoco and ampm locations across the country.

Amazon said Prime members will continue to "be able to access a total of 10 cents off a gallon at participating stations" when they visit eligible gas stations through the Prime fuel savings benefit after the early Prime Day gas deal ends.

AMAZON BRINGS GAS BENEFIT TO PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Earnify was released by BP in early October. The energy company said at the time it was "aiming to deliver a seamless, integrated and rewarding experience for users, both at the pump and in-store."

GasBuddy projected Monday that a gallon of gas will cost an average of $3.15 July 4.

An estimated 61.6 million people are traveling at least 50 miles from their home between June 28 and July 6 for the holiday this year by car, 1.3 million more than last year, according to AAA.

AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS BRACE FOR STICKER SHOCK AS ANALYSTS PREDICT IMMINENT PRICE HIKE

Drivers will find roads the busiest Wednesday and Sunday, particularly in the afternoons, the organization said, citing INRIX data.