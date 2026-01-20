ServiceNow partners with OpenAI in three-year push to transform enterprise AI

ServiceNow and OpenAI are deepening their strategic partnership with an enhanced collaboration to help enterprises accelerate efforts to turn artificial intelligence (AI) into measurable business outcomes.

ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott joined FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the expanded collaboration, which brings OpenAI technical advisors and ServiceNow engineers together to build custom AI solutions integrated directly into ServiceNow’s enterprise platform.

"The main thing is direct integration," McDermott said, "so you're taking the best of AI, and you're integrating it directly into ServiceNow's platform."

McDermott said the partnership is designed to help businesses move beyond experimentation and deploy AI in ways that improve margins, grow revenue and streamline operations.

"Business has to improve margins, grow revenues, and get results from AI," he said. "That’s what we do — and we bring in those special secret sauces on the experience side. You put it together, it’s a winning combination."

Cybersecurity and identity management are also a growing focus as companies deploy more AI-driven tools. McDermott said digital agents are becoming more common across enterprises.

"In the next two years, you're going to have 1.2 million agents," he said. "ServiceNow has put together the fabric to manage not only our agents, but the agents of other companies… in the workflow of a process that runs across a corporation, we not only manage the identity of the humans, but now the non-human identities also on one platform."

McDermott said demand for enterprise-grade AI is accelerating as companies shift from pilot projects to investments that deliver faster returns.

"We do this in days and weeks, not years," he said.

While the U.S. remains ServiceNow’s largest market, McDermott said the company is also seeing global expansion.

"America's great and it's growing fantastic," he said. "But it's because we've done so sensationally in America that Europe, Asia is really taking off."