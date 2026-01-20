Expand / Collapse search
Mornings with Maria
ServiceNow partners with OpenAI in three-year push to transform enterprise AI

CEO Bill McDermott says collaboration brings OpenAI advisors and ServiceNow engineers together to build custom solutions

ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the company's new OpenAI partnership, the accelerating AI revolution and why businesses must move fast to stay competitive.

AI partnership with OpenAI is ‘reinventing companies as we speak’, says ServiceNow CEO

ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the company’s new OpenAI partnership, the accelerating AI revolution and why businesses must move fast to stay competitive.

ServiceNow and OpenAI are deepening their strategic partnership with an enhanced collaboration to help enterprises accelerate efforts to turn artificial intelligence (AI) into measurable business outcomes.

ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott joined FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the expanded collaboration, which brings OpenAI technical advisors and ServiceNow engineers together to build custom AI solutions integrated directly into ServiceNow’s enterprise platform.

"The main thing is direct integration," McDermott said, "so you're taking the best of AI, and you're integrating it directly into ServiceNow's platform."

McDermott said the partnership is designed to help businesses move beyond experimentation and deploy AI in ways that improve margins, grow revenue and streamline operations. 

"Business has to improve margins, grow revenues, and get results from AI," he said. "That’s what we do — and we bring in those special secret sauces on the experience side. You put it together, it’s a winning combination."

HOW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS TRANSFORMING HEALTHCARE

Cybersecurity and identity management are also a growing focus as companies deploy more AI-driven tools. McDermott said digital agents are becoming more common across enterprises. 

"In the next two years, you're going to have 1.2 million agents," he said. "ServiceNow has put together the fabric to manage not only our agents, but the agents of other companies… in the workflow of a process that runs across a corporation, we not only manage the identity of the humans, but now the non-human identities also on one platform."

McDermott said demand for enterprise-grade AI is accelerating as companies shift from pilot projects to investments that deliver faster returns. 

"We do this in days and weeks, not years," he said.

DATA CENTER BOOM POWERING AI REVOLUTION MAY DRAIN US GRIDS — AND WALLETS

Side my side photo of Bill McDermott and Sam Altman

Side by side photo of ServiceNow Bill McDermott and OpenAI Sam Altman speaking at different events. (Victor J. Blue/Getty; Andrew Harnik/Getty / Getty Images)

While the U.S. remains ServiceNow’s largest market, McDermott said the company is also seeing global expansion.

"America's great and it's growing fantastic," he said. "But it's because we've done so sensationally in America that Europe, Asia is really taking off."

