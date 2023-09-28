Second GOP debate draws 9.5 million viewers across FOX News Media, Univision

The second Republican presidential debate drew an average of 9.5 million viewers across FOX News Media's linear and streaming channels and its Spanish-language partner Univision.

The debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library averaged 9.3 million total viewers and 1.9 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 across FOX News Media's linear channel and Univision, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.

FOX Business, which co-hosted the debate, averaged 1.8 million total viewers and 411,000 in the key demo while FOX News Channel, which simulcast the debate, drew an additional 6.7 million total viewers and 1.2 million in the demo. Univision reached 813,000 total viewers and 265,000 in the demo.

There was also a heavy viewer presence online, according to Adobe Analytics. More than 22.8 million minutes were watched across FOX News Digital properties during the debate, drawing more than 115 million page views.

The debate was co-moderated by FOX News' Dana Perino, FOX Business' Stuart Varney and Univision's Ilia Calderón.

The political showdown featured seven candidates on the debate stage. They were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Former President Trump has so far decided to skip the primary debates.

The debate consisted of many clashes between the candidates with one notable skirmish being between Haley and Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy defended his decision to join the social media site TikTok while Haley responded that she felt "a little dumber" every time she listens to him.

FOX News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.