'Runnin' Down a Dream' to buy a home? Tom Petty's former oceanside pad lists for eye-catching price

The 5 bed, 4 bath St. Augustine property went under a full-scale renovation nearly one year ago

Sitting on the quaint, historic St. Augustine coastline is an iconic oceanside property that interested owners are "Runnin’ Down a Dream" to buy.

The late and great Tom Petty’s former beach retreat home – 5372 Atlantic View – is now on the market for $3,245,000 in Florida’s Anastasia Island. The 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house was originally built in 1988 and sold by the singer’s first wife Mary Jane Petty in 2023.

"This area is known for its high elevation, strong dune protection and some of the best beaches in the region," listing agent and Newcomer Group co-founder Luke Newcomer told Fox News Digital. "The home also offers rare features for oceanfront living: a private pool, direct beach access, and zoning that allows for short-term rentals – making it ideal as either a full-time residence or investment property."

Ocean property in Florida varies upon location and property type, ranging anywhere from $300,000 to more than $7 million, according to Realtor.com

Newcomer now works with the current homeowner who bought the property from Petty, which included two additional lots in the sale. They carefully subdivided and sold three separate lots to focus on a full-scale renovation of the Petty home.

Former Tom Petty Florida home

A front view of Tom Petty’s former St. Augustine beachfront home, which is now on the market for more than $3.2 million. (FOXBusiness)

The restoration project preserved much of the home’s original architecture and charm, "staying true to the spirit of the home where Tom Petty found inspiration and retreat," while upgrading plumbing, electrical systems, roofing, resurfaced pool, a new paved driveway and rebuilt private beach boardwalk.

It spans more than 3,200 square feet and aims to seamlessly connect the different living spaces, according to the listing description. The home also includes sweeping Atlantic Ocean views.

The living room features a grand balcony which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. | FOXBusiness

There are also expansive windows and multiple outdoor balconies on the two-story property, emphasizing the feeling of warmth and light.

"As fans of his music and legacy, it’s been incredibly rewarding to help bring this piece of history back to life for the next chapter and new owner," Newcomer said. "We’ve received tremendous interest and activity since launching the listing."

Petty was born in neighboring Gainesville in 1950, where he founded his legendary rock band Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Their debut album was released in 1976, and throughout his career he wrote hits like "American Girl," "Free Fallin’," "I Won’t Back Down," "Refugee" and countless others.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, and Petty lived out the majority of his life in California before dying on October 2, 2017, in Santa Monica.

