Rolls-Royce unveils ultra-rare Project Nightingale, first model in new Coachbuild Collection

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Chris Brownridge unveiled Project Nightingale — the first model in the company’s newly launched Coachbuild Collection — during a FOX Business exclusive interview Tuesday, describing it as a "very special" addition to the ultra-luxury brand’s lineup.

"Today, we're announcing Project Nightingale," Brownridge told "The Big Money Show" co-host Taylor Riggs.

"Project Nightingale is a very special motorcar for Rolls-Royce. It is the first of our Coachbuild Collection," he added.

Rolls-Royce first announced the Coachbuild Collection in March, describing it as "an entirely new proposition in super-luxury" featuring highly limited, invitation-only vehicles.

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"Each Coachbuild Collection is rare and extravagant, authored entirely by Rolls-Royce and created on a completely new canvas, never to be repeated," the release stated.

Participation in the program will be limited to clients with a "special affinity" for the marque.

Brownridge noted the Nightingale will be built on the company’s "architecture of luxury" and produced in highly limited numbers, with about 100 units planned.

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Because of its rarity, he said, the Coachbuild approach allows for greater design freedom and more elaborate craftsmanship.

"Because it's so rare and so unusual, it allows us to have a greater freedom in terms of the design, so we can produce something which is truly spectacular, extremely extravagant, and something that, if you were to drive it down the street, everyone would stop and look," he said.

Brownridge's interview with Riggs also touched on artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, tariffs and luxury demand in the U.S.

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He said more than 30 clients in the region have already committed to Project Nightingale, calling it a strong signal of demand.

"There are more than 30 clients that are committed to that car in this region. So that's a great sign for me in terms of the demand which we see in… this part of the world."