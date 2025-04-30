Robby Starbuck says it's too late for Meta to apologize after AI chatbot allegedly defamed him

Robby Starbuck is standing firm in his lawsuit against Meta after its chatbot allegedly defamed him for almost a year, saying the time for apologies is over.

"It’s too late to solve this with an apology. It’s been nearly a year. People doxxed my kids," Starbuck told Fox News Digital.

The anti-DEI crusader alleged that Meta’s AI chatbot gave users false and defamatory statements about him, wrongly claiming he is a White supremacist who was arrested as part of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, in a lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court Tuesday.

Starbuck alleged that the lies about his record and character, including demands that he lose custody of his children by the chatbot, continued long after the company said the problem had been addressed.

ROBBY STARBUCK SAYS CAMPAIGN AGAINST CORPORATE WOKENESS IS A CALLING: 'ONE PERSON CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE'

"The case is WILD and has implications for ALL OF US. On top of falsely calling me a criminal, Meta suggested my kids be taken from me," Starbuck posted on X with a video announcing the lawsuit.

Shortly after Starbuck announced the lawsuit, Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan wrote that he watched Starbuck’s video and called the situation "unacceptable." He apologized and vowed to get to the root of the problem.

"Robby – I watched your video – this is unacceptable. This is clearly not how our AI should operate. We’re sorry for the results it shared about you and that the fix we put in place didn’t address the underlying problem. I'm working now with our product team to understand how this happened and explore potential solutions," Kaplan posted on X.

META MAKES MAJOR MOVE BACK TO FREE SPEECH AND ENDS 3RD-PARTY FACT-CHECKING PROGRAM

Starbuck says it’s too little, too late.

"I don’t think the company operated in good faith by the way they handled this," Starbuck told Fox News Digital.

The right-wing firebrand said that Meta needs to own up to the damage they’ve caused him, vowed to keep fighting until he sees "serious change."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"They need to agree to serious long-term changes… and they must pay for the damage they’ve done, in addition to giving me a formal, public apology," Starbuck said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.