New Trump Accounts pitched as tax-season gateway to building wealth

With an eye on the next generation, a new Trump Accounts proposal aims to turn tax season into more than a yearly chore – recasting it as a first step toward building lasting wealth.

Tucked inside President Donald Trump’s sweeping One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the plan would create government-backed investment accounts for children, designed to grow over time.

The accounts would function much like traditional long-term investment vehicles, but with rules tailored to protect young savers .

Available only to those under 18, they would be funded through federal seed money, private contributions from families and, in some cases, supplemental deposits from employers or nonprofit organizations.

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To kick-start the nest egg, the federal government will deposit an initial $1,000 into each new account.

"If the government is going to give you $1,000, you should definitely take it," Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, told Fox News Digital.

"This is a great opportunity, from our perspective at AARP, for grandparents to help make sure that their grandkids are set on a good financial path and put a little bit of extra money away for their future," he added.

Sweeney said anyone can apply for the accounts for a child born between 2025 and 2028.

"It's a simple one-page form included with your tax return to open the account," he added.

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Supporters say the accounts are designed to harness the power of long-term investing to build wealth early.

"One of the most important parts of wealth creation is what we in finance call compound interest," said Michael Faulkender, co-chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Prosperity.

"If you put money into an account and leave it untouched, that initial investment – and the interest it earns – can grow into a significant amount over time."

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"Having an ownership stake in the economy is a more durable way to build wealth and become self-sufficient," Faulkender said.

"It allows families and their children to benefit directly from economic growth."

So far, more than 4 million Trump Accounts have been opened this tax season, according to the Treasury Department.