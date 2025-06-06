Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Real Estate
Published

Real estate tycoon rips Fed Chair Powell for doing 'more damage' to housing market

Powell has damaged US housing more than any other single Fed chair, Grant Cardone says

close
Cardone Capital CEO Grant Cardone discusses the impact of President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill,' Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's role in the U.S. housing crisis and the launch of his new Bitcoin fund. video

Trump should do everything he can to cut out Jerome Powell: Real estate tycoon on new Bitcoin fund

Cardone Capital CEO Grant Cardone discusses the impact of President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill,' Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's role in the U.S. housing crisis and the launch of his new Bitcoin fund.

As the U.S. continues to face challenges with its housing market, one real estate tycoon is pointing the finger at Fed Chair Jerome Powell for the industry’s downfall. 

Grant Cardone, the CEO of Cardone Capital, argued that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "caused" the country’s "housing crisis" during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday.

"He [Jerome Powell] has done more damage to the middle class and to housing in this country than any other single Fed or any decision that has ever been made out of Washington, D.C.," Cardone stressed. 

The real estate expert criticized the country’s high interest rates as the reason for "preventing" people from buying homes.

AMERICA'S HOUSING CRISIS: REALTOR.COM CEO SAYS THERE IS WAY TO SOLVE IT

"That's why you have 500,000 more homes listed than buyers for those homes. When the rates come down, prices will also come down with it because you'll have more supply in the marketplace and supply is what controls prices," he said.

Following the Federal Open Market Committee’s May meeting, the central bank announced that it would leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

close
The U.S. real estate market is about to see a shift in the coming months, according to an industry expert.  video

US real estate market is about to see a shift, expert says

The U.S. real estate market is about to see a shift in the coming months, according to an industry expert. 

Cardone told FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis that "interest rates do not control prices." 

He explained that lower rates could "stimulate" activity in the market and "activity is what makes the economy work."

THESE STATES SEE THE MOST ALL-CASH HOME PURCHASES

"When you have a high supply but no demand because rates are too high, you don't have buyers coming in to reach those homes [so] the prices stay up," Cardone said.

The real estate expert’s criticism of Powell didn’t stop there. Cardone said that despite inflation dropping, the Fed chief has kept interest rates up.

"If you want homes to move in this country, we need investors back into the marketplace and we need buyers back in the marketplace able to get a low interest rate." 

close
President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question about prices and addresses his feud with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the White House. video

Trump says he has no intention of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell

President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question about prices and addresses his feud with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the White House.

Cardone attributed the drop in inflation to President Donald Trump’s "enthusiasm, optimism and speculation of opening up the marketplace."

President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the Fed chair, also urged Powell to lower interest rates by a full percentage point.

"'Too Late' at the Fed is a disaster!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Europe has had 10 rate cuts, we have had none. Despite him, our Country is doing great. Go for a full point, Rocket Fuel!"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business’ Matthew Kazin and Eric Revell contributed to this report