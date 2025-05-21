Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Real Estate
Published

These states see the most all-cash home purchases

West Virginia tops list of states with largest share of all-cash home purchases

close
"Mansion Global" host Katrina Campins on whether she sees a housing market "crash" on the horizon and one Midwestern city seeing a market boom. video

Housing market will ‘slowly but surely’ get better as interest rates come down: Campins

"Mansion Global" host Katrina Campins on whether she sees a housing market "crash" on the horizon and one Midwestern city seeing a market boom.

While many people take out a mortgage to buy a home, some homebuyers use cash to make their purchases. 

The share of homes bought with all cash varies from state to state, with some states standing out as seeing the largest percentages, according to a recently released analysis by New American Funding. 

Putting in all-cash offers on a house can "help buyers stand out in multiple-offer situations" as well as lead to a quicker closing, according to the mortgage lender.

LOOKING TO PURCHASE A HOME AND LIVE IN THESE AREAS? THEY REQUIRE THE HIGHEST INCOME

New American Funding said it analyzed data about 2024 home sales from ATTOM to craft its list, "Top 10 States for All-Cash Home Sales." 

According to the company, here are the top 10 states with the highest percentage of homes bought with all-cash.

West Virginia: 41.1%

Aerial view of Charleston Skyline, West Virginia. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Charleston, W.Va. (Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

New York: 40.4%

The New York City skyline

New York City (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Delaware: 38.9%

Wilmington, Del. (iStock)

Georgia: 37.5%

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: In an aerial view, the midtown skyline is seen from Piedmont Park on May 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta is one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Alex Slitz - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Atlanta (Alex Slitz/FIFA via Getty Images)

Alabama: 36.7%

Huntsville Alabama

Huntsville, Ala. (iStock)

South Carolina: 35.2%

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Edwin Remsberg/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

North Carolina: 34.3%

Asheville North Carolina skyline

Asheville, N.C. (iStock)

Louisiana: 34.1%

New Orleans

New Orleans (iStock)

Maine: 33.4%

WELLS, ME DECEMBER 24: Waves break over a sea wall near houses in Wells on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Staff photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Wells, Maine (Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Ohio: 31.5%

Akron Ohio skyline

Akron, Ohio (iStock)

Last year, homebuyers nationwide used all-cash to buy homes in more than a quarter of home transactions, New American Funding reported, citing ATTOM.

HOUSING GETTING MORE AFFORDABLE FOR MIDDLE-INCOME EARNERS BUT SUPPLY ISSUES REMAIN

The median sale price of a home hit $438,466 as of April, according to a separate report from Redfin. 

for sale sign

(fstop123/iStock)

It represented a 1.8% increase from March and a 1.4% increase from April of last year, it found. 

In April, more than 1.9 million homes were on the market on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to Redfin. 

AMERICA'S HOUSING CRISIS: REALTOR.COM CEO SAYS THERE IS A WAY TO SOLVE IT