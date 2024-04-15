Expand / Collapse search
Real estate data reveals the best time to sell your home in 2024

Realtor.com report considered number of buyers, listing prices and seasonal factors

Experts reveal best time for homeowners to sell in 2024

FOX Business' Gerri Willis breaks down speculation that the best time for homeowners to sell their homes might be sooner than expected.

If you're a homeowner waiting on the sidelines for the perfect time to sell your home, this week could be your time to shine.

Despite mortgage rates inching closer to 7%, a recent research from Realtor.com indicated the week of April 14-20 might be the ideal week for potential sellers to list, as spring historically brings with it higher buyer demand and a market with low inventory, setting the stage for bigger bids.

Some homeowners have been on the sidelines for two years, waiting for mortgage rates to fall, additional survey data from the site showed.

However, while 50% say they're willing to hold out longer in hopes of rate drops, nearly 30% say they need to sell soon for "personal reasons," including profits, need for more space, or plans to rent, to name a few.

U.S. home for sale

The best time to sell your home might be the week of April 14-20, according to Realtor.com data. (REUTERS/Jeff Haynes  / Reuters Photos)

Survey data also showed that sellers are adjusting their expectations to meet the current market, with 8 in 10 settling in on the expectation that the mortgage for a newer home will be higher than their current home. 

"With the market cooling in many areas, 12% expect a bidding war to take place (vs 27% in 2023), and only 15% expect to get more than their asking price (vs 31% last year)," the report continued.

The separate analysis from last month pointed to the April 14-20 listing timeframe by taking into account the number of buyers, listing prices and seasonal trends, to determine the period for the most favorable for home selling conditions.

Graphic on sellers' likelihood of putting a home on the market

50% of sellers still on the sidelines say they will wait out rates while 29% say they need to sell soon. (FOX Business / Getty Images)

"We've got the most favorable balance of all of these factors for sellers. It suggests they will be able to sell quickly at a good price and be happy with the outcome," said Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale.

The report indicated that this week offers a higher-than-average number of buyers along with a lower-than-average time on the market and higher-than-average prices, coming in at 1.1% higher than the average for other weeks throughout the year.

real estate

Realtor.com analysis indicates that homes historically reached higher prices during the week of April 14. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Business' Gerri Willis, speaking on "Varney & Co.," on Monday said "sellers are getting more realistic," noting that they have to "embrace" current rates.

Rates for 30-year mortgages averaged 6.88% last week, according to Freddie Mac's latest survey. 

Real estate expert Katrina Campins: Unethical behavior will occur with bidding wars

Fox Business real estate contributor Katrina Campins discusses a settlement that may cause homes to receive lower offers on 'The Bottom Line.'