Psychiatrist on Texas shooting: ‘Scars’ of neglect, abuse are red flags for mass shootings

Psychiatrist Dr. Charles Sophy joined ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ Wednesday to discuss mental health uncertainties among children in response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.



DR. CHARLES SOPHY: I tell people to look at five key areas of their life: sleeping. If you see your child or anybody under the age of 18 who, [if they're not sleeping] well, jump on it. If they're not doing their schoolwork or they're not working, jump on it. They're not eating. They're not dealing with their emotions. You see them start to withdraw. They're not out with their friends. Any change like that, you've got to do something quickly.

…

I think we should look also not only in a criminal background check, we should look in the foster care system, check to see if this child has been into a place where they may have been abused or neglected. And those scars are what, are the start of this kind of a person to do this? We're not looking everywhere we can for a history.



