Progressive news site HuffPost plans on cutting 30 editorial journalists due to 'growing challenges'

The progressive news site HuffPost is planning on laying off 30 editorial writers this year, according to reports.

"I write with painful news," the memo, sent by HuffPost editor-in-chief Danielle C. Belton, stated. "HuffPost is undergoing a substantial round of job eliminations due to ongoing and growing challenges to our business."

The email, shared with New York Times media reporter Ben Mullin, revealed that HuffPost is communicating with HuffPost Union about how best to proceed.

Offers for employees may include "voluntary buyout packages to some desks in the newsroom."

"I recognize that this is an upsetting way to start the year, and we will be sure to share more details as swiftly and clearly as possible, as I believe it is important to be transparent and share information as we have it," Belton wrote. "In the coming days, we will make more information available about the job eliminations and HuffPost’s plans for 2025 and beyond."

HuffPost has around 132 people in its newsroom. With the upcoming job cuts, it would lose roughly 23 percent of its newsroom staff.

Other major media outlets have cut – or are planning to cut – significant portions of their workforce. Just this week, The Washington Post laid off nearly 100 employees across its business divisions – which account for 4 percent of its entire workforce.

The cuts followed a rocky year for the paper that culminated in it losing at least 250,000 subscribers and the resignation of several prominent Post staffers following owner Jeff Bezos' decision that The Post would not be endorsing a 2024 presidential candidate.

A CNN staffer told Fox News Digital in November that the cable news channel plans to implement job cuts by March, which they said will be "very meaningful" to the company. "It's a time of a complete and utter business model overhaul and chaos. Extremely difficult even under the best circumstances," they said.

HuffPost did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Brian Flood contributed to this report.