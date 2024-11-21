Pro-family Volvo ad celebrated on social media following Jaguar rebrand backlash

Auto brand Volvo is being celebrated for its recent "pro-life" ad after fellow luxury car brand Jaguar caused a social media firestorm this week with its rebrand that critics dubbed, "woke."

The nearly 4-minute long ad for Volvo's new fully electric SUV, the EX90, depicts a man learning he is going to be a father and imagining his family's future. The ad then powerfully shows off the car's safety features that protected his family.

"Designed to be the safest Volvo car ever made," the ad says. "For life."

The ad was released in September, but resurfaced on social media this week. Several commentators praised the ad and contrasted it to the messaging in Jaguar's new "Copy Nothing" ad.

"While Jaguar is going woke, Volvo is celebrating life. I’d much rather own a Volvo than a Jaguar," one conservative account posted.

"Volvo responds to Jaguar's insane ad by creating the most beautiful ad I've ever seen. Enjoy," CatholicVote's The Loopcast podcast host Tom Pogasic posted.

"You are going to notice that even smart advertisers will start reading the room on the cultural shift. Jaguar communicated a more libertine deconstruction of the past & missed. Volvo hit a home run through wholesomeness & affirming sacred duties," Christian author Paul Anleitner wrote.

"Jaguar is focusing on DEI, gender-bending, and telling their consumers they’re ‘deleting ordinary’. Volvo leans into the ordinary. The ordinary is beautiful and authentic. It’s unique, yet universal. Woke ideas and made up identities are not. I hate ads, but there’s something here," conservative commentator Amala Ekpunobi wrote.

Guillaume Huin, senior marketing director for McDonald's, also hailed the ad's cinematography and impact.

"Volvo posted a 3 min and 46 second ad on Instagram, shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the cinematographer of Interstellar and Oppenheimer. It goes against every single rule you can think about as a social lead. Length. Format. Over-produced. Every comment under the ad said it immediately put Volvo in their consideration set. It's f—ing fantastic," he wrote on X.

"Jaguar brand designers punching the air rn [right now]," designer and software engineer Mike Rundle quipped.

Jaguar came under fire after it released a new promotional video debuting its reimagined logo on its X account under the slogan "Copy Nothing."

The ad featured androgynous models in brightly colored, over-the-top outfits, including one man wearing a dress, along with other slogans such as "create exuberant," "live vivid," "delete ordinary" and "break moulds."

The ad did not feature a car throughout its entire 30-second run.

Jaguar defended the company's recent rebrand amid the backlash.

"Our brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate," Jaguar said in a statement to Fox News Digital .

"As proud custodians at such a remarkable point in Jaguar's history we have preserved iconic symbols while taking a dramatic leap forward. The brand reveal is only the first step in this exciting new era and we look forward to sharing more on Jaguar's transformation in the coming days and weeks."

