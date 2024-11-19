Jaguar dubbed 'Bud Light 2.0' after releasing modernist rebranding ad with androgynous models, no cars

Jaguar could be facing its own Bud Light moment after online backlash to a new ad Tuesday.

The car brand released a new promotional video debuting its reimagined logo on its X account under the slogan "Copy Nothing."

The ad featured androgynous models in brightly colored, over-the-top outfits, including one man wearing a dress, along with other slogans such as "create exuberant," "live vivid," "delete ordinary" and "break moulds."

The ad did not feature a car throughout its entire 30-second run.

Shortly after the ad premiered, X users piled onto the company for releasing what they called a "Bud Light 2.0" campaign by appearing to focus on wokeness and modernism over selling cars.

"This just made me want to sell my Jaguar and I don’t even own a Jaguar," conservative corporate activist Robby Starbuck joked.

Columnist Jon Gabriel wrote, "This is so the wrong timing for this. I can understand the C-suite being conned into this in 2022, but you have completely misread the moment. Bud Light 2.0."

"Unburdened by taste, I see," conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong joked.

"Fire whoever your ad company is. This is not it," RedState senior editor Brandon Morse wrote.

RedState writer Bonchie said, "Congrats on continuing to not sell cars."

"A car ad without cars. Hmm," PR consultant Jeff Barrett commented with a GIF of a character from the movie "Dodgeball" saying, "That's a bold strategy, Cotton, let's see if it pays off for him."

PR firm CEO Craig Lucie added, "I see #jaguar is trending. This is why the right marketing and content team is important. You sell cars. Nothing in this ad tells a potential buyer about the story behind your product. What are your takeaways from this ad?"

Jaguar’s X account replied to multiple comments and questions regarding its ad, including one from X CEO Elon Musk.

"Do you sell cars?" Musk asked.

"Yes. We'd love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December? Warmest regards, Jaguar," Jaguar responded.

The company repeatedly responded to other similar comments arguing that "the story’s still unfolding" for the rebranding and how the ad is "setting the stage" for the future.

In a press release, Jaguar announced that in December it will present "Copy Nothing," what it describes as "the first global public installation for its new brand that will include the physical manifestation of its Exuberant Modernism creative philosophy, in a Design Vision Concept. "

"This dramatic, unmistakable and unexpected expression of what it means to Copy Nothing will be a preview of the fearless approach to come from Jaguar," the press release read. "Jaguar’s presence in Miami will establish its advocacy for artistic expression, in all its forms. Through a series of meticulously curated gallery spaces over two locations, Jaguar will share its platform with new and ground‑breaking emerging artists who share its ethos of Copy Nothing."

Chief Creative Officer Professor Gerry McGovern OBE argued this new vision is reminiscent of the company's founder Sir William Lyons who "believed that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing.'"

"Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless," McGovern said in the release.

He continued, "This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community."

Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover added, "To bring back such a globally renowned brand we had to be fearless. Jaguar was always at its best when challenging convention. That ethos is seen in our new brand identity today and will be further revealed over the coming months. This is a complete reset. Jaguar is transformed to reclaim its originality and inspire a new generation. I am excited for the world to finally see Jaguar."

Fox Business reached out to Jaguar for comment.